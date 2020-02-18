The Nebraska Department of Tourism has released the 2020-21 high school football schedules.
Wait. What?
Sorry. The Nebraska School Activities Association has released the football schedules for the next two-year cycle.
The confusion is understandable.
In the next two years, Tekamah-Herman will go to David City twice and visit Ponca, Hartington, Crofton and Wahoo. The Tigers have been assigned to Class C2’s District 2 and is joined by Aquinas Catholic, Archbishop Bergan, David City and Oakland-Craig.
BRLD, a district foe the last two years, now is in District 3 with Ponca, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Crofton and all four are on the schedule for the next two years. The other visit is to Bishop Neumann who is in District 1.
The Tigers start the 2020 season at BRLD (probably on Aug. 28), are home against Ponca, at Hartington Cedar, home against Bishop Neumann and complete the predistrict slate at Crofton. District 3 games open in Week 6 at home against traditional rival Oakland-Craig, then it’s at Archbishop Bergan and home against David City before concluding the regular season at Aquinas Catholic.
Of course, they all have to come back here during the cycle, games are in the same order but at the opposite sites for 2021, so it won’t just be Tekamah-Herman wearing out an activities bus.
Tiger coach Graig McElmuray said he’s getting excited about the new schedule.
He thinks that despite the loss of some serious football players, like record-setting running back Luke Wakehouse, a four-year starter at quarterback in Clay Beaumont and all-district defensive lineman Chauncey Rogers, Tiger grid fortunes are poised for a comeback.
“We are going to have a great quarterback competition this summer into the fall and our entire offensive line is back for a second season,” McElmuray said. “Our defense figures to be better with most starters returning.
“To say the least what we lost is big but what we have coming back could be bigger.”
McElmuray said it comes down to drive. Although there will be a lot of driving the next two years, that’s not the drive he means.
It’s desire he’s talking about. The want, even the need, within you to be the best football player you can be.
“It all comes down to the want and drive of the young men,” he said. “If you want to be great, do it by beating the best.”
They’ll certainly get that chance. In addition to the defending state champs from O-C, BRLD, Bergan and Aquinas all were playoff teams last fall.
We’ll see you on the road.
_____________
One of our sister Lee newspapers is reporting that Logan View will be leaving the East Husker Conference at the end of this school year.
The Raiders, who have been East Husker members since your humble scribe was in school at Tiger High better than 40 years ago, are joining Yutan, Conestoga and Lousiville as new members of the Nebraska Capitol Conference. Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Raymond Central and Syracuse are the other current schools in the NCC. The Capitol went looking for capital after Wahoo and Platteview pulled out to help form the new Trailblazer Conference.
The East Husker could contract even farther. Logan View co-ops several activities with Scribner-Snyder. So, when they go, do they take the S-S kids with them in the co-ops? That makes sense, but it also leaves Scribner-Snyder in two conferences—which happens. They could look for new co-op partners. North Bend Central, West Point-Beemer or even Howells-Dodge make the most sense geographically but there’s more to it than that. A co-op has to work for both sides or it doesn’t work.
Logan View and Scribner-Snyder also could consolidate. We understand there are talks going on to that effect. But, so far, it’s just talk. It wasn’t that long ago that Scribner-Snyder almost tied the knot with West Point-Beemer.
Still, things have been pretty stable in the league for awhile, maybe we’re due for a shakeup.