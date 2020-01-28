Hello, I’m the new guy.
Looking back, it seems I’ve pretty much always been the new guy.
Growing up, my father moved my brother, Bryant, and me around frequently. By frequently I mean that after the sixth grade I never attended the same school in the same state twice.
I did get to see a lot of the country that way. Moving from Alabama to Kansas to Florida to Georgia, etc. Always being the new kid in school had its upside and its downside.
However, it did contribute to my negative attitude about school. Thus, when the time came to choose what to do after high school I was dead-set against college.
That is why I went into the Marines. During my time in the USMC I was stationed in three different states at six different commands. I’m sure it’s the same in every service – it’s never fun being the new guy.
I lived for two years aboard a ship. That was the longest I was in one spot since I was 12 years old. It was on this ship I met the woman I would eventually marry. She was a Sailor.
After the first Gulf War, we decided to move from our current duty station in Virginia to Nebraska to be near her folks. They had moved out here from Maryland in the 1970s. Starting over again and not being “from around here” weren’t new concepts of course.
I found out that most of the things they trained me to do in the Marines didn’t convert to legal employment in the civilian world. After working security for a few years, it became clear that it wasn’t a good career path. I decided to give college a try.
Dana College in Blair was handy, so I went there. It was okay, I guess. Originally, I was going to be a teacher. But, they wanted you to take two language courses. Spanish was fine, but Danish was the only other language offered. I mean, God bless the Danish for the delicious pastries and Legos, but I really had no use for their language.
While contemplating another degree program I stumbled across the school newspaper. I was hooked. I love to learn. Reporting is all about learning, then sharing that knowledge. Pretty cool, huh? After 23 years, I’m still learning.
Now, not all of that was spent in the newspaper business. There were a few gaps filled by jobs at Wal-Mart, Runza and even a stint as a hotel clerk; but I have always come back to newspapers.
So, if you attend a basketball game or a wrestling match and see a stranger taking photos of you or your children; don’t panic, it’s just the new guy.