Permit decision awaits opinion from a state oversight board

Redevelopment plans at historic downtown building still delayed after a year
Cindy Chatt might yet this week get a building permit for her renovation project at the old Burt County State Bank building.
The work that has been stalled for nearly a year is waiting now on the outcome of a meeting of the State Board of Engineers and Architects set for Wednesday, Feb. 16 in Lincoln.
The board was created in 1937 to review the qualifications of individuals seeking to practice engineering or architecture in the State of Nebraska and license individuals who were deemed competent. The board also upholds and updates the Engineers and Architects Regulation Act which governs all laws related to architecture and engineering.
But they don’t issue building permits.
And another stumbling block has only added to the frustration Chatt has with the whole process.
“I beg you, fix this process—make it easier for the next guy,” she implored the council Thursday night. “Right now, I can’t in good faith recommend somebody move here and invest in the town. Why would I if they have to go through what I’m going through?”
Chatt and City Attorney Matt Munderloh said they thought any issues with Chatt’s permit application had been resolved at a Jan. 14 meeting and that Chatt would get her permit.
That meeting was arranged after Chatt again had a request for a permit denied, after submitting her third set of stamped plans.
“The engineers and architects board wasn’t brought up Jan. 14,” Munderloh said. “But since they’re involved, we should hear what they have to say.”
Munderloh speculated that the board is making sure Chatt’s architect and her engineers on the project—all of whom, she said, are licensed by the state— are signing what they should be signing.
Chatt said she was told by her architect that this is the first time the architect had been contacted by the board in 30 years of practice.
City building inspector John Manson said he understands her frustration, but the scope of work on the three-story commercial property, slated for a mixed-use development, comes with more exacting standards than typical renovation jobs.
“I want to see you get your permit,” he said, “but this has to be done right.”
Chatt believes she has been doing things right—from the start. She also thinks she hasn’t had enough information from official sources in a timely manner.
Munderloh agreed that there have been communication breakdowns between the city and Chatt, “and that’s unfortunate.”
“I’ve jumped through a lot of hoops, but I’m running out of time,” Chatt said. “We’ve wasted a year.”
Partial permits to allow some plumbing work were approved and that work has been completed, but that’s as far as Chatt can go.
She said she has contractors waiting to start and may soon lose them for another season if a resolution isn’t reached soon.
She said she has potential renters waiting on the apartments and ideas for the commercial space, but she and her team, “can’t put life back into a 138-year-old building,” without a building permit.
“I think that in the end, if the board says it’s good enough, she should get her permit and an apology,” council member Jane Walford said. “She should have know this a year ago.”
In other business during its Feb. 10 meeting, the council:
—Approved requests for auditorium rental waivers from Nebraska Extension, Tekamah-Herman Schools, and the T-H Music Boosters.
The 4-H program in the county wants to use the auditorium March 1 for its “Connect the Dots” program. Sophomores and freshmen from the three county high schools attend the session which is billed as a career and college readiness program. Over 200 students are expected to attend. During the session, they interact with representatives from various career fields. The volunteers from the business community help students gauge their interest in a particular field and discuss the education and training needed for employment.
Tekamah-Herman Schools will use the auditorium April 5 as a site for ACT testing for the junior class.
The music boosters are using the auditorium Feb. 26 for its annual father-daughter dance fundraiser.
Cass said all three groups made the effort to get on the agenda in a timely manner and likely were expecting passage, “but we need to make a statement that this has to change.”
The council directed Munderloh to draft a resolution for consideration Feb. 24 that requires a minimum payment, suggested at half the normal rate, for auditorium use. It is expected that the council still will be able to waive any fee at its discretion.