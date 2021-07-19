Memorial services for Richard Stork were Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Graveside services followed in Herman Cemetery. The Blair man passed away July 6, 2021. He was 76.
Richard was born on August 13, 1944, the son of Milo and Norma Jean Stork. He lived his entire life on the Stork family farm. He attended Lincoln Country School in Orum before attending Blair High School and graduating in 1962.
On Nov. 30, 1976, he was united in marriage to June Miller at the Orum Church. He and June operated Stork’s Antiques, where he was a master carpenter and refinished furniture. He also worked at S.E. Smith in the mill shop. His most important job was always working on June’s “honey-do” list.
Richard served in the United States Army Reserves and worked for Western Electric before retiring after 40 years. He was active in the Blair American Legion and the operations of the Post. He also served his community as a Mason and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
In years past, Richard was a standout bowler, earning his nickname “Weber.”
Richard is survived by son: Chad (Julie) Stork; stepson Dan (Kathy) Beaty; grandchildren: Sarah (Darl) Beck, Ethan Stork; great grandsons: Charlie and Ben Beck; brother Wayne (Patricia) Stork; sister Carolyn (David) Neef; neighbors whom he considered family: Jeremiah and Kelli McCartney and their children Declan and Keely.
He was preceded in death by his wife June, sister Diana Klanderud and his parents.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.