The moment I started making banana bread, a sense of calm began to wash over my jittery, anxious self
Moving through those familiar rituals — measuring flour and sugar, cracking eggs, greasing a pan — turned out to be the kitchen equivalent of a deep cleansing breath.
Once the house began to fill with the tantalizing scent of this childhood favorite, I was certain that I’d made the right decision to pull out the mixer and preheat the oven.
I’ve always been aware of the concept of stress baking, but only as an intellectual abstraction. But in this time of ongoing crisis, baking has become a new meditation of choice, an emotional salve.
I highly recommend it.
Start with these time-tested crowd-pleasers, reliable for their uncomplicated nature. No ingredients that stretch beyond pantry staples, no challenging techniques, no out-of-the-ordinary equipment. Also, they’re delicious.