The Tekamah-Herman volleyball team lost both of their matches over the last week. They fell 2-0 to North Bend Central on Oct. 10, and 3-1 to Wisner-Pilger Oct. 17.
BRLD was 1-3 for the week. The won their first match against Madison 2-0 on Oct. 15. In their second match that day, the fell 2-0 to West Point-Beemer. On Oct. 17, the Wolverines lost to Oakland-Craig 2-0 and to Clarkson-Leigh 2-0.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder was 1-2 last week. The Raiders defeated Conestoga 2-1 on Oct. 13. Dream Duagherty led the team with 14 kills. She also had seven digs. Kristal Svehla had a team-high three aces and three blocks. Leah Keithley led the Raiders with eight digs and with 11 assists. Stormy Poast had six digs.
The Raiders lost their next two matches. On Oct. 13, they fell to Ashland-Greenwood 3-0. Daugherty paced the team with seven kills and 10 digs. Miranda Batenhorst had a team-high five assists. LVSS fell to Arlington 3-2 on Oct. 15.