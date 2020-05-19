Tekamah’s ballparks will be quiet this summer.
During a special meeting May 13, Tekamah-Herman Ball Association voted to not participate in any baseball or softball leagues for the 2020 season.
“This is an unfortunate situation but we feel we need to put the safety of not only our kids but also the community ahead of our own hopes to have a season. Please understand this decision was not made lightly,” association officials wrote in a prepared statement Thursday.
The board voted to roll over the dues paid for the 2020 season to pay next year’s sign up fees. Raffle ticket sales were excluded from the change. The association will conduct a drawing on Facebook Live on July 5 and the names of the winners will be posted.
Information on where to turn in raffle tickets will be announced in next few weeks, association officials said.
Questions may be directed to any of the following board members: KC Braniff, KJ Belfrage, Abby Sheets, Mandy Pruess, Kevin Loftis or Sharon Hansen.
A recent ruling by Gov. Pete Ricketts allowed practices to begin June 1 and games could start being played June 18, provided social distancing measures were maintained.
American Legion baseball officials had previously announced it will not sponsor any postseason play this summer, but it gave local organizations the option to play a regular season.
USA Softball of Nebraska has a tentative postseason tournament scheduled which moves district and state tournaments back approximately two weeks, however, the organization’s insurance is not effective until June 1 and no formal determinations has been made regarding this summer’s play.
Logan Valley Softball League, where Tekamah-Herman’s teams play, has cancelled all of its league tournaments and is leaving a regular season schedule up to the local organizations.
Neither the Ralph Bishop Baseball league nor the Tri-County Baseball League had made formal decisions by late last week.