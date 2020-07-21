The Burt-Dodge Bombers softball team split a couple of dual duels on the road.
They faced the Wahoo Cavalry in West Point on July 13. They came away with a lop-sided 15-4 win in the first game and let a victory slip through their fingers 7-5 in the re-match.
The Bombers were singling and loving it in the first game against Wahoo. They shelled the cavalry with 15 hits – all singles. Laryn Johnson of Oakland led the team with three hits in four at bats. She also had two RBIs. Brinley Stahr of Tekamah, Kaitlin Mundil and Kristen Schellenberg had two hits each. Lacey Petersen of Tekamah, Jayla Van Ampting and Schellenberg had two RBIs each.
Ryan Braniff of Tekamah was the winning pitcher for the Bombers. She went five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out eight and walking zero.
Wahoo managed to escape a second loss to Burt-Dodge in the second game. The Bombers got defused at the plate with only three hits in 14 at bats.
Johnson, Stahr and Mundil each had a hit. All three went for singles. Mundil earned two RBIs.
Petersen started the game on the mound for the Bombers. She allowed one hit and two runs while striking out two. Braniff also pitched, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out three and walking zero.
The Bombers visited Wayne July 14. They lost their opener 8-6 when, in the bottom of the fourth inning, Wayne singled scoring two runs. This capped a seven-run inning for the Dirt Devils.
Burt-Dodge had six hits in the contest. Petersen, Stahr, Van Ampting, Mundil, Alaina Stephenson and Alaina Halladay collected one hit each. Van Ampting notched a triple and two RBIs. Halladay also had two RBIs.
Braniff took the loss. She lasted four innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out three.
The burgundy Bombers weren’t going to allow a repeat of the first game. So, even when Wayne scored five runs in the second inning, Burt-Dodge scrapped back with six runs in the third to garner a 6-5 win.
In the third, Olivia Brokaw hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored. Petersen singled on a two-two count, scoring one run. Then, Mundil singled on the first pitch, scoring one run. To spark the scoring drive. Braniff, Stephenson, Van Ampting and Peyton Timm also had a hit in the win.
Petersen was the winning pitcher. She threw for five innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out four.