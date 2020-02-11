The Oakland-Craig Knights got out a 24-3 lead and never looked back in defeating Tekamah-Herman 73-43 in the opening round of the EHC boys’ basketball tournament Saturday evening, Feb. 1, in Oakland.
Brock Rogers led the Tigers with a game-high 28 points. Jed Hoover and Clay Beaumont were next with four points apiece. Eldridge Jensen added three with Dylan Chatt and Kaleb Quick pitching in two apiece.
Colten Thomsen led 14-7 O-C with 17 points while Wyatt Seagren added 14.
The loss put the Tigers into a 4:30 p.m. game against Madison at Clarkson-Leigh Feb. 7. It was the third meeting between the Tigers and the Dragons this season. T-H has won both meetings, 68-61 on Dec. 28 and 83-59 on January 16.
Coach Zack Rosenboom’s boys were slated to visit North Bend Central Feb. 11 before hosting Fort Calhoun Feb. 13 in their last home date of the season.
The regular season concludes at Douglas County West Feb. 21. Postseason play starts the following Monday in the Class C1 Subdistrict 6 tournament at Oakland-Craig. East Husker rivals Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and West Point-Beemer join the Tigers in the bracket with Wayne and Winnebago.