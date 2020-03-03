Coach Zack Rosenboom’s Tigers ended the season on Monday with a 59-45 load to West Point-Beemer in the C1- Subdistrict 6 tournament at Oakland-Craig.
The loss also marked the final game in a Tiger uniform for the lone senior this season, Clay Beaumont.
Brock Rogers led the Tigers with 21 points.
The future appears to be looking bright for the Tiger Boys next season with six full of part-time starters returning: Rogers, Dylan Chatt, Eldridge Jensen, Jed Hoover, Cole Freidel and Kaleb Quick. Also looking to return are sophomores-to-be Thatcher Zink, Bret Brenneis and Drew Oligmueller.
Wayne was the C1-6 Sub-District winner, defeating Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 34-24 on Thursday.
Five East Husker Conference teams qualified for Boys district final set for Monday, March 2: North Bend Central qualified via the wildcard route after a 53-52 upset loss to David City Aquinas. BRLD, Oakland-Craig and Twin River all made in it C-2 while defending state champion Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family qualified in D-1.
The boys state tournament runs Thursday, March 12 through Saturday, March 14 in Lincoln.