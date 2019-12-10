Braniff signs on with Iowa’s Ellsworth CC

One of the top players in Tekamah-Herman softball history is taking her game to college.
Surrounded by family and friends, Maggie Braniff on Dec. 5 signed a letter of intent to play softball for Ellsworth Community College.
Braniff, the daughter of K.C. and Carrie Braniff, completed her senior campaign earlier this fall with her third posting to the all-East Husker Conference first team.
Although slowed by a hand injury suffered late in the summer, Braniff still produced for the Tigers. At the plate, she hit .513 with 41 hits in 80 at-bats. She also drew a team high 18 walks and led her club with 15 doubles. She also drove in 18 runs and scored 10 more. In the field, she was one the only regular player to turn in a spotless fielding percentage of 1.000 with 25 put-outs in 25 chances and did not commit an error.
For her efforts, she earned the team’s leadership award.
Tiger coach Abby Sheets said she has coached Braniff since she was 10 years old and is happy to see her achieve a personal goal but sad to see her going roughly 300 miles away.
“Any time you can get a player to the next level, it’s exciting,” Sheets said. “It’s really good for the younger girls to see that if playing in college is your goal, you can reach it.”
Ellsworth, located in Iowa Falls, is a member of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference which traditionally hosts some of the nation’s best teams. Braniff said the chance to play with and against good teams was among the things that attracted her to the school.
Panther head coach Nate Forsythe said he believes the senior catcher will fit right in.
“We’re getting a good player and a really good person,” he said. “Obviously we want good players, but we are really attracted to kids who are active in their community.”
That’s because his team is active in its community.
Forsythe said the campus is located in the heart of the town of 5,000 and receives terrific support from the community.. Iowa Falls is located about 40 miles northeast of Ames, where Braniff’s brother, John, is a student at Iowa State, and about 40 miles west of Waterloo.
He said the team works hard to maintain a presence in the community and volunteerism helps his players develop as people.
Braniff said it was important to her, too.
“Their team is very involved in the community, they are very well-known,” she said. “I liked that.”
Braniff said she became interested in the school on the recommendation of a Tekamah-Herman teacher.
“I’d visited a lot of other schools, but I just knew when I visited there that this was the place for me.”
She said she’s interested in pursuing a degree in health sciences or athletic training and acknowledged that those areas become progressively harder as the course work advances. She knows that her studies may mean an end to her playing days. But by attending a two-year school first, she’ll get a taste of college life and athletics.
If a chance to keep playing presents itself after her days at Ellsworth come to an end?
“I’m open to that.”