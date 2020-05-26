Tekamah-Herman High School senior Brooklyn Brenneis has signed to play golf for the Peru State College Bobcats.
The 18-year-old daughter of Leslee and Kevin Brenneis of Tekamah has played golf for the Tigers since her freshman year. Brenneis participated in dance and FBLA, as well. She served as president of the school’s FBLA chapter in her final year.
Brenneis said she learned to play golf on the Northridge Country Club course with her brother and father. She learned she liked that golf was more of a social sport. She said that every round was with different people “you’ve never met before.”
Golfing is competition more against the course than against the other players. This fit with Brenneis’ personality as a people person.
“I didn’t play to be competitive at first,” Brenneis said. “I liked being able to talk to the other players, learning their stories.”
After joining the Tiger golf team, she learned more about the strategy of the game from her teammates and coach John Walford. She said her teammates were always supportive in helping her improve her game.
Playing collegiate-level golf had never actually occurred to her. In fact, attending Peru State wasn’t on her life map either. It seemed fate intervened on both accounts.
“I was attending a college fair and waiting for the line to thin around the table of the college I was interested in,” Brenneis said. “I decided to visit the Peru State booth.”
The college personnel at the booth impressed her so much she decided to visit the campus. She said it was like home.
“People smiled and spoke to you as you walked around the campus. It felt like Tekamah,” Brenneis said. “The students are close-knit and friendly and the admissions staff were extremely friendly.”
Then one day, out of the blue, Peru State golf coach Sue Owen called her and invited her to play for Peru State.
“I’m not even sure how she knew about me,” said Brenneis. “I feel like they really want me there. They want me to succeed.”
While studying business administration and golf will take up a majority of her time, Brenneis is sure she will find herself involved in other activities. This would probably include continuing her FBLA work through Phi Beta Lambda.
Another good thing about Peru State is it being located within two hours of driving time. That way she can visit home whenever she wants. That’s important to her, because she will be able to keep track of her younger brother Bret as he begins his high school golf career.
“I told my mom that it was close enough for us to visit each other,” Brenneis said. “But, I wouldn’t be seeing her at the grocery store.”
She said it was unfortunate that the Tekamah golf team was robbed of its season this year. She was looking forward to being on the team at the same time as her brother and her cousin Brock Rogers.
“It stinks that we didn’t get to do graduation, too. But it’s cool, too, since it’s unique,” Brenneis said. “It goes both ways.”