BRLD completes spotless season with state title repeat

A night after a sluggish effort, the BRLD Wolverines used a fast start to propel them to a 61-47 win over Grand Island Central Catholic. They never trailed on the way to their second straight C2 title.
The semi-final over time win stirred up emotions and served as a wake up call for the defending C-2 champions.
BRLD got out to a 7-0 lead with Jaxon Johnson’s initial score being followed by five from Will Gatzemeyer. After GICC pulled to within two points the Wolverines suffocating defense shut them down for the last four minutes of the quarter BRLD ran off nine straight points with Johnson adding two more goals while Beutler and Vogt converted 5 of 6 free shots. The first quarter ended with BRLD up 18-7.
“The way we started was the way I wanted to do last night,” stated coach Cory Meyer.
The Crusaders got two straight 3-pointers from Marcus Lowry as they closed to 21-13, but went scoreless for the final five minutes of the half. With a defense fronting the big men and guards helping on the backside while recovering quickly, BRLD ran off 10 straight points for a 31-13 half time lead. Darwin Snyder’s buzzer-beater three from the corner gave them an 18 point lead.
GICC outscored the Wolverines in the second half, but the lead stayed in double digits because BRLD shot a lights-out 73 percent (11-for-15) in the second half. As the third quarter ended , Lucas Vogt knocked down a triple from the top of the circle as the clock went 0:00 and the Wolverines had a 17-point lead, 43-26.
“We needed to keep the energy up for the second half,” said coach Meyer. “We left a lot to be desired last night. The kids wanted it really bad. They wanted to come out and prove they were the best team.”
BRLD stretched the lead to 20 points, 53-33, after Snyder’s third trey of the game with 2:50 left. GICC closed with a 14-8 run. The Crusaders’ 47 points was well below their season’s average of 63.8 ppg.
Juniors Lucas Vogt and Dylan Beutler led the scoring with 16 points each. Vogt had nine assists. Senior starters Will Gatzemeyer, Darwin Snyder and Jaxon Johnson closed their careers with 12, nine and eight points respectively.
Meyer showed some emotion as he hung the gold medals on his Senior players.
“I got a group of seniors that I am going to miss dearly,” he explained. “Just thinking about them giving their hearts and leaving it out on the court, that did me a lot of good. I am so proud. I’ve got two seniors (Snyder and Arizona Riecken) that battled cancer and survived. Here they are battling it out on the court, fighting and giving it all.”
BRLD finished with a 29-0 record. The Wolverines have won 52-straight games dating back to a Dec. 14, 2018 loss to Howells-Dodge. It is the sixth-longest winning streak all-time in state history.
“It is one game at a time,” Meyer said. “Stats, things like that, I literally don’t care about. I care about getting our guys ready to go.”
The box score:
BRLD survives OT scare
Lucas Vogt joined the 1,000-point club as BRLD advanced to the state finals with a win over Sutton. The Wolverines needed all his points as the (24-3) Mustangs proved to be a worthy opponent forcing overtime where BRLD claimed a 59-51 victory.
“We had to work hard,” Vogt said. “We had to figure out what was going to work and what wasn’t going to work. They took away our go-to, and after that, we figured out what we needed to do.”
The 5-foot-11 junior was the difference maker for the Wolverines. After the Mustangs took the lead in the second quarter, he scored 13 straight points for BRLD. His fast start in the third quarter put BRLD back up by seven. He scored the first four points of the overtime.
BRLD squandered a four-point lead as they went the last 4:06 of regulation without scoring. In overtime Vogt canned two free shots to raise his career scoring over 1,000 points and give BRLD a lead that they weren’t going to give up. On the ensuing possession Jaxon Johnson swatted away a pass at the elbow and chased it down at midcourt. He fed it to Vogt who put back his missed layup for a four point lead with 2:39 to play.
The Wolverines took advantage of an errant Mustang pass when Will Gatzemeyer found Dylan Beutler open under the hoop. BRLD led 52-46. Darwin Snyder added two free shots as the lead grew to seven with 1:32 left.
BRLD closed out their scoring with another Vogt basket and three free throws by Beutler while Sutton made two free throws and basket, but missed their last four shots.
“We were flat. But give Sutton credit. They wanted it more than we did,” Meyer said. “We were just able to pull it out at the end.”
It was a night where the Wolverines were not able to hold leads. After an early five-point lead BRLD led by only 11-9 at the quarter. Sutton opened the second quarter with a 6-2 run and had a 25-21 lead before Vogt buried a three-ball at the buzzer. Vogt’s quick eight points in the third quarter helped the Wolverines build a seven-point lead which melted down to one before Vogt dished to Brayden Anderson for a 3-point play and a 41-37 advantage going into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, BRLD scored only five points. Johnson got a pair of baskets for a 45-40 score. When Vogt converted one free throw with 4:06 left the lead was two points. Sutton knotted the game with a jumper by Colton Haight with 2:56 remaining. The defense hung on to force overtime.
After the game there was some concern by the BRLD coach. “It’s one of those things that you don’t want your team to come out looking like that,” Meyer said. “Unfortunately, we did, and we almost got burned. We’re going to have to come out a lot better, a lot more motivated, tomorrow if we’re even going to have a chance.”
Vogt had a game-high 26 points while Darwin Snyder added 12 points. Sutton was led by their wiry football QB, Cade Wiseman, who scored 16 points.
Cardinals no match in tourney opener
BRLD claimed a first round win in the NSAA state tournament and tied for the state’s eighth longest win streak by beating the Cardinals from Doniphan-Trumbull by the score of 71-46, their 50th win in a row.
After a competitive first quarter the Wolverines let the air out of Doniphan-Trumbull’s balloon with a stretch of play where they out scored D-T 20-1. By the end of the third quarter they had a 34-point lead.
“We’ve been here before,” coach Meyer said. “Our seniors have been here for three years in a row, and our juniors. I know for a lot of teams, the first time they get down here, they might be a little nervous. For our kids, it’s just another game for them.”
The Cardinals used the long ball to claim a 10-9 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter. BRLD closed out the period with a 11-2 run as they got points in the paint from Johnson and Vogt, a pair of free shots by Beutler and three makes by Snyder after he was fouled on a triple. The first period ended with BRLD on top 20-12.
“We were trying to make them beat us from the outside,” said Coach Meyer. “Then D-T made some shots and we had to play them honest. That woke us up and the defense stepped up and we hit some shots.
“We took care of business.”
The Wolverines used the middle periods to pull away from the Cardinals. They opened the second quarter with a 13-5 run. D-T made their last bucket of the half with 2:45 left. They would not make another basket for the next 7:40 as the BRLD lead was expanded to 53-22.
The Wolverines did have one moment of suspense. With 5:38 left in the second quarter, point guard Lucas Vogt went to the bench after he tweaked his ankle. He returned to the game and had a game-high 19 points along with five assists.
Vogt was joined by three other starters in double figure scoring. The Wolverine big men, Johnson and Beutler, both went 6-for-6 from the field as they scored 12 and 16 points respectively. Darwin Snyder added 10 points.