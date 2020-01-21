A fourth place finish at 120 lbs. from Logan Burt highlighted Tekamah-Herman’s efforts at the Norm Manstedt Invitational Jan 10-11. The 21-school meet, now named after the legendary Clarks and High Plains mat coach, saw schools from every class competing. Wrestlers were entered into a five-round pool for Friday’s matches. The top eight in each weight class advanced into bracketed competition on Saturday.
Lincoln East rolled up a 287.5-249 over Columbus to win the tournament held at Central Community College in Columbus. Valentine, the prohibitive favorite in Class C, claimed third.
Burt extended his record to 19-3 on the year, but two of his losses came in bracket matches on Saturday. The Tiger freshman won all four of his bouts on Friday, including a 40-second pin over Creighton Prep’s Nate Sanchez. Saturday started with a third-period pin over Schuyler’s Geovany Chacon. Wahoo’s Malachi Bordovsky authored a 20-5 technical fall in the semifinals. Columbus’ Clay Cerney scored a pin at 2:56 in the bronze medal bout.
But Burt was the only Tiger to advance into Saturday’s matches.
Kody Bitter picked up two pin victories at 152 lbs, both coming in the first period. 126-pounder Tony Braniff and Neri Pintor at 138 both had a win for the Tigers. Wyatt Blackford and Lukus Braniff picked up single wins at 145 lbs. Dawson Schram pinned Kearney Catholic’s Hunter Shiers in 3:09 to improve to 10-9 on the year.
In the girls tournament, one of few offered in the state, Tiger senior Marissa Burt won three matches, all by fall, to repeat as the champion at 113 lbs. She also has a silver medal from 2018.
Her performance boosted the Tigers into a tie for sixth place in the team race with Twin Loup. West Point-Beemer easily outdistanced South Sioux City, 140-85, to repeat at the team champion. Sixty-eight schools from all over Nebraska had wrestlers in the tourney.
Following a Thursday night triangular at Logan, Iowa, with the host school and Bennington, the Tigers were scheduled for tournament action at Schuyler Jan. 18 and at David City on Jan. 24.
Norm Manstedt Invitational Team Results
1. Lincoln East, 287.5; 2. Columbus, 249; 3. Valentine, 171.5; 4. Adams Central, 135.5; 5. David City, 117; 6. Archbishop Bergan, 106.5; 7. Wahoo, 103; 8. Creighton Prep, 81; 9. Centennial, 74; 10. Schuyler, 65; 11. Kearney Catholic, 63; 12. Syracuse, 61; 13. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 54; 14. Battle Creek, 53; 15. Oakland-Craig, 52; 16. Palmer, 41; 17. Columbus Scotus, 38; 18. Tekamah-Herman, 26; 19. High Plains Community, 21; 20. Crete, 9.0; 21. South Central NE Unified Dist. No. 5, 7.
Individual Results
120—Logan Burt (19-3), Round 1 bye; won medical forfeit over Connor Lomax (Crete); pinned Nate Sanchez (Creighton Prep), 0:40; decisioned Carter King (Battle Creek),14-9; won major decision over John Brodrick (South Central NE Unified Dist. No. 5) 18-8; pinned Geovany Chacon (Schuyler), 4:23; lost technical fall to Malachi Bordovsky (Wahoo), 20-5; pinned by Clay Cerny (Columbus), 2:56; placed fourth.
126—Tony Braniff (8-9), pinned Eli Jarecke (Columbus Scotus), 0:16; Round 2 bye; pinned by Landyn Maschmeier (Columbus Scotus), 3:21; pinned by Sebastian Lausterer (Wahoo), 1:58; Round 5 bye: did not place.
132—Brady Braniff (3-7), pinned by Clayton Harris (David City), 0:45; pinned by Ryan Payne (Centennial), 1:12; Round 3 bye; Round 4 bye; pinned by Dylan Ahlman (Battle Creek), 1:18; did not place.
138—Nery Pintor (2-8), pinned by Owen Lade (Battle Creek), 0:53; pinned by Sam Tomes (Centennial), 1:43; pinned Carson Hoefer (Columbus Scotus), 1:24; pinned by Samuel Grape (Boone Central/Newman Grove), 1:24; Round 5 bye; did not place.
138—Brady Bromm (1-5), decisioned by Isaac Liebig (Columbus Scotus), 6-0; pinned by Dominick Reyes (Centennial), 4:44; pinned by Gage Krolikowski (Valentine), 0:39; Round 4 bye; Round 5 bye; did not place.
145—Wyatt Blackford (1-4), Round 1 bye; pinned by Roy Guzman (Palmer), 1:05; pinned by Korbyn Battershaw (Battle Creek), 1:06; Round 4 bye; pinned Corbin Lewellyn (South Central NE Unified Dist. No. 5), 2:29; did not place.
145—Lukus Braniff (6-12), pinned by Andrew Guinan (Creighton Prep), 4:43; pinned Kaleb Broome (Wahoo), 3:15; pinned by Levi Bloomquist (Columbus), 3:47; pinned by Morgan McGinley (Valentine), 1:32; Round 5 bye; did not place.
152—Kody Bitter (7-9), pinned by Remington Gay (Palmer), 0:46; pinned by Peyten Walling (Wahoo), 1:42; pinned Garett Schernikau (Centennial), 1:57; pinned Andrew Fellers (Archbishop Bergan), 0:55; decisioned by Diego Maganda (Schuyler), 5-4; did not place.
170—Dawson Schram (10-9), lost technical fall to Sage Schrunk (Valentine), 17-2; Round 2 bye; pinned by Dylan Soule (High Plains Community), 2:44; pinned by Blayze Standley (Columbus), 0:39; pinned Hunter Shiers (Kearney Catholic), 3:09; did not place.
High Plains Girls Invitational
113—Marissa Burt (6-8), pinned Jocelyn Lagunes (Schuyler), 0:25; pinned Emillee Salcido (South Sioux City), 1:37; pinned Brisa Figueroa (West Point-Beemer), 1:58; placed first