The first loss of the season didn’t keep Tekamah-Herman freshman Logan Burt from a medal at the Duane Carlson Invitational at Logan View High School Dec. 21.
Burt dropped a 6-4 decision to Columbus Lakeview’s Kevin Dominguez in the quarterfinal round at 120 lbs. to fall into the elimination bracket. He bounced back with a pair of pins, including a brisk 18-second fall against Logan View’s Bryce Goodrich, to move into the bronze medal match. Paired again against Dominguez, Burt claimed third place by posting a 6-0 win for his 13th of the season against the single defeat.
Burt’s efforts were good for 14 of the Tigers’ 38 team points in the 15-team tourney.
The host school, Logan View, rolled the team title with a 201-187 advantage over the runner-up Lakeview Vikings. East Husker Conference contender Howells-Dodge was sixth while North Bend Central was ninth.
Tony Braniff at 136 lbs. and Lukus Braniff at 145 each added seven points to the T-H total. Tony Braniff notched a pair of pins while going 2-2 on the day to improved to 7-7.
Lukus Braniff improved to 5-9 with a pair of pins during his 2-2 day.
Dawson Schram won two matches in four starts, including a fall over Omaha North’s Joseph Kinsella in 42 seconds, to improve to 9-6 on the year.
Wyatt Metzger’s pin 31 seconds into the first period over Columbus Scotus’ Eli Jarecke provided the rest of the Tiger scoring.
After a break for the holidays, the Tigers are back in action Jan. 10-11 at the High Plains Invitational. Held at Central Community College, the two-day event is one of the top small school tournaments in the state.
On Jan. 16, the Tigers are back in dual meet action in a triangular against Logan-Magnolia and Bennington.
Duane Carlson Invitational
Team Results
1. Logan View, 201; 2. Columbus Lakeview, 187; 3. Milford, 172.5; 4. Fillmore Central, 112; 5. Battle Creek, 100; 6. Howells-Dodge, 79.5; 7. Fort Calhoun, 67.5; 8. Crofton-Bloomfield, 66; 9. North Bend Central, 62; 9. Syracuse, 62; 11. Omaha North, 58.5; 12. Columbus Scotus, 38; 13. Tekamah-Herman, 36; 14. Superior, 22; 15. Southern, 12.
Individual Results
113—Marissa Burt (4-8), pinned by Hayden Johnston (Columbus Lakeview), 1:48; consolation bye; lost technical fall to Lance Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 16-0; did not place.
120—Logan Burt (13-1), first round bye; decisioned by Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview), 6-4; consolation bye; pinned Bryce Goodrich (Logan View), 0:18; pinned Jace Goebel (Syracuse), 4:28; decisioned Kevin Dominguez (Columbus Lakeview), 6-0; placed third.
126—Tony Braniff (7-7), pinned Jacob Smith (Syracuse), 0:39; pinned by Dru Mueller (Logan View), 1:18; pinned Nate Wemhoff (Columbus Scotus), 0:39; pinned by Boston Reeves (Battle Creek), 3:48; did not place.
132—Brady Braniff (0-2), pinned by Trent Stauffer (Milford), 1:43; pinned by John McKennan (Fort Calhoun), 0:59; did not place.
132—Wyatt Metzger (4-8), pinned by Noah Monroe (Fillmore Central), 1:25; pinned Eli Jarecke (Columbus Scotus), 0:31; pinned by Craighten Rea (Milford), 4:19; did not place.
138—Brady Bromm (1-2), pinned by Trevor Jedlicka (Howells-Dodge), 4:23; pinned by Alex Foust (Logan View), 0:45; did not place.
145—Lukus Braniff (5-9), pinned Jacob Schnell (Superior), 1:47; decisioned by Baylor Kaup (Logan View), 14-7; pinned Khyler Shortridge (Columbus Lakeview), 1:41; decisioned by Brock Mahoney (Columbus Lakeview), 11-6; did not place.
145—Wyatt Blackford (0-2), pinned by Jeaven Scdoris (Milford), 2:10; pinned by Colin Rhynalds (North Bend Central), 2:05; did not place.
152—Kody Bitter, first round bye; pinned by Dayton Bailey (Omaha North), 3:46; pinned by Braydn Manning (North Bend Central), 1:25; did not place.
170—Dawson Schram (9-6), pinned Joseph Kinsella (Omaha North), 0:42; pinned by Wyatt Hegemann (Howells-Dodge), 3:56; decisioned Grant Nixon (Fort Calhoun), 7-1; decisioned by Hunter Hegge (Crofton-Bloomfield), 10-7; did not place.