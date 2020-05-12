Tekamah-Herman wrestler Marissa Burt has signed with Jamestown University and will be taking to the mat for the Jimmies’ championship women’s wrestling team in their next season.
Burt participated in wrestling all four years of her high school career at Tekamah-Herman. She chose wrestling because it pushes you psychologically or athletically like no other sport, she said.
“I love physical challenges,” Burt said. “Anything that really pushes you mentally and physically.”
When first considering colleges, Jamestown had not been among the top choices. The fact that it is located in North Dakota gave Burt pause.
“It’s freezing cold in North Dakota,” she said.
But, after visiting the campus, seeing the facilities, meeting the team and speaking with the coach – Burt was sold.
“I couldn’t have gone anywhere else,” she said.
Jamestown is close enough, about seven hours driving time, that Burt can still visit home. This is important to her as her younger brother will be wrestling for Tekamah-Herman and she wants to be able to cheer for him.
Jamestown is a recognized powerhouse in NAIA women’s wrestling. This appeals to Burt as well.
“There will be pressure, but that’s the whole point,” she said. “They will push me so much.”
She has also chosen a challenging field of study and competitive career field. Burt plans to study exercise science, then progress into the university’s top-notch physical therapy school. This will require a minimum 3.5 GPA, she said.
She credits her parents as her main source of inspiration. Her dad is a role model since he was a wrestling state champion in high school and wrestled in college.
Burt herself has become somewhat of a role model to the younger generation of girls at Tekamah-Herman. That pressure she gladly accepts, as well.