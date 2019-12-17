Buzzer-beater lifts T-H girls to 2-1 start

Tekamah-Herman’s girls basketball team is off to its best start in several years after posting two wins in its first three games.
The Tigers dropped their opener Dec. 6, 56-39 at Pender, but bounced back the next night beating Stanton 30-24 at home. Greta Lindberg’s buzzer-beating three-pointer gave coach David Eriksen’s squad a 28-25 win at Douglas County West Dec. 10.
Erisksen said not only was he happy to see the excitement in his team after winning a close game, he’s also happy to see them win close games.
“Last year we could have won a few more if we execute at the end,” he said. “We did that at DC West.
“It was a road win on a Tuesday night when our shots just weren’t falling.”
Against the Falcons, Tekamah-Herman scored half of its 28 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 17-14 lead.
With barely more than a second left, Eriksen used three timeouts in an effort to set up a winning play.
“I drew up two and neither of them worked,” Eriksen said. “I looked at coach Breedlove and asked him to draw up a winner. He did.”
He said DC West double-teamed Jadyn Fleischman on the low post. Lindberg popped out to the wing and hit an open triple. The make was only her second of the contest. She finished with five points, but was one of seven players who scored for the Tigers. Maggie Sheets led the way with six. Fleischman, Halle Olsen and Anna Wakehouse added four apiece.
Eriksen said a solid defensive effort keyed both wins. His team held Stanton to 24 points, including only three in the fourth quarter. The Tigers went for 10 of their own in the last eight minutes, including a 5-of-6 showing at the free throw line, to pull away from the Mustangs.
Wakehouse led the Tiger girls with nine points in the win over Stanton. Sheets added eight points, all in the second half. Her eight included a pair of three-pointers that helped the Tigers rally from a four-point third quarter deficit.
Fleischman, Kaitlyn Quick and Elena Jetensky each added four with Halle Olsen adding one point.
Fleischman sat out most of the second half with four fouls, which led Eriksen to mix up his defenses.
“With Jadyn out, we had to be a little cautious so we went with a smaller lineup and decided to crank up the pressure,” he said. “The girls stepped up, mixed up a couple defenses and got the job done.”
Despite giving up 56 in their opener, the Tigers are giving up 35 points a game on average so far.
Eriksen said his team wasn’t yet ready to play against Pender. The host team had the advantage of playing a game the night before.
“Without the jamboree game, we really hadn’t had a chance to scrape the rust off,” he said. “We showed up in the second half, but we had dug ourselves too deep of a hole.”
Using a pressure defense to force turnovers, Pender raced to a 37-16 halftime lead. The Pendragons closed the third period with a 12-5 burst that pushed their lad to 27 points, 50-23, with 65 seconds left in the frame. A 9-2 Tiger run to start the fourth period cut the margin to under 20, 52-34, but the teams traded scores the rest of the way.
Fleischman tallied 12 points to pace the Tigers. Lindberg added seven. Pender sharpshooter Faith Morris led both sides with 17 points.