The upstarts from the BRLD co-op took on a traditional power on their first trip to the girls state basketball tournament. While B-R qualified in 2014 and L-DNE did the same in 2016, Crofton has made it to Lincoln eight of the last nine years. In those eight appearances they have won five championships and finished second twice. Last year they lost in the finals so they were on a mission to get back to the championship game.
The Warriors made a statement with a 72-41 win over the Wolverines. BRLD finishes with a 20-6 record. Crofton upped theirs to 24-3.
Crofton’s Kaley Einrem scored the game’s first three points with a bucket and free throw. BRLD’s Alyssa Buchholz answered with a basket at the 5:30 mark before the Warriors reeled off the final 17 points of the first quarter.
Crofton’s high-octane full-court pressure forced nine BRLD turnovers in the first quarter, 18 in the game. That led to easy baskets as the Warriors finished the night 26 for 46, 57 percent, from the field.
“They came out and they really pressured us,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “They got us into that trap and they just kept trapping and they fed off it, and that’s what good teams do.”
After a miserable first quarter, the Wolverines regrouped and were able to play with the Warriors. Jordan Snyder made five straight baskets as the half ended with the Warriors leading 39-20.
BRLD cut the lead to fifteen in the third quarter as they opened with a 9-5 run. Isabel Freemont nailed a three-pointer and followed with a three-point play. Two free shots by Snyder and one by Buchholz made it 44-29, but that was a close as BRLD would come. Crofton would outscore BRLD by 14-5 for a 58-34 three quarter lead.
Coach Peters said, “When we missed that easy first shot it set the stage for the night. The ball would not drop for us all game.”
Despite the tough shooting night where the Wolverines made just 15 of 50 shots from the field they had two double figure scorers. Sophomore Jordan Snyder put in a game-high 15 points. Shooting guard Isabel Freemont scored 12 points.
Peters said he praised his two seniors after the game for their leadership and reminded the returning squad members that there’s a lot of work to do if they want to come to Lincoln and play more than one game.
“We have a dominate post player, a good shooter, and a point guard to build our team around. Most coaches say that what you need for a good team, so we are set up for next season if the girls are willing to work hard,” Peters added.