Oakland-Craig’s girls and the BRLD boys have the top seeds when East Husker Conference tournament action tips off later this week.
The girls tournament starts Friday, Jan. 31, with games at Humphrey, Bancroft and Clarkson/Leigh. The boys draw opens Saturday with games at Wisner, Oakland and Humphrey. The top two seeds each have a bye in first round action.
Tekamah-Herman’s girls are seeded ninth and open the tourney against eight-seeded Howells-Dodge at Clarkson. Tip time is approximately 7:30 p.m.
The winner gets top-seeded Oakland-Craig Monday night in Oakland at 7:30. Sitting atop the Class C2 charts, the Knights are one of six state ranked teams in the East Husker. The six are the top six seeds. Thursday’s semifinals, hosted by Midland University in Fremont, could see O-C taking on BRLD, the number-three team in C2; or West Point-Beemer, the number nine-team in C1. The bottom half of the bracket could have North Bend Central, the number-one team in C1, squaring off against either Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the number-four team in D1; or Pender, the number-seven team in the same class.
BRLD has the four-seed and hosts Twin River Friday at Bancroft.
Losers of Friday’s game all play Thursday night, Feb. 6. The highest seed of the six teams involved will host all three games.
Monday’s losers play Thursday night with games hosted by the highest seed.
The T-H boys open their tournament stay at Oakland Saturday night. The Tigers take on the fourth seeded Knights at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Ranked fifth in Class C2, the O-C boys are among five state ranked teams in the conference. Top-seeded BRLD is ranked first in C2 and the defending state champion while second-seeded North Bend Central is the second-ranked team in C1 and the defending state runner-up.
The Wolverines start tournament play at home in Lyons on Tuesday, Feb. 4, taking on the winner of Saturday’s Howells-Dodge—Clarkson-Leigh tilt. Howells-Dodge has the number-eight ranking in D1.
BRLD and O-C could meet in a semifinal Friday at Midland. If North Bend advances, they could be paired against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the number-one team in Class D1 and the defending state champ, in the other semifinal.
As in the girls draw, losers of first round games all play on Friday night with the highest remaining seed hosting all three games. Tuesday’s losers also play Friday night with games hosted by the highest seed.
Championship play in both brackets is set for Saturday, Feb. 8, at Midland University in Fremont.
The third-place boys game starts at 2:30 p.m., followed in order by the girls consolation game, the girls championship game and the boys final.
Tournament brackets are available by clicking here.