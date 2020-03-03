Hansen returns to state wrestling, as an official

Making split-second decisions in front of over 10,000 rabid fans while working three straight 10-plus-hour days probably isn’t what a lot of people would call fun, but Jason Hansen couldn’t have been happier.
The 2015 Tekamah-Herman grad had the opportunity to officiate his first Nebraska state wrestling tournament Feb. 18-20. At just 23, he was the second-youngest person ever to work the state meet.
Hansen said he was excited to be back at the CHI Center for the state tournament. He’d been there plenty of times before as a four-time state finalist during his Tiger wrestling career. But this time it was a different kind of excited.
“When you’re wrestling, with all those people and all the energy in there, your heart rate goes up and you want to maintain that level,” he said. “As an official, I had to step back and calm myself down.”
That’s not the only part that’s different. As a wrestler, you’re only there for one session at a time. As an official, it’s all day every day.
“We get a couple of breaks, but you’re on the go most of the day,” he said.
So what’s fun about that?
The fun part, he said, is the interaction with other officials, some of whom worked his matches while he was in school.
“You talk about things that happened during a match, especially before the semifinals and the finals,” Hansen said. “You talk about what to expect, what to be ready for, because you don’t want to make a mistake.”
Then there’s also the good-natured ribbing among colleagues. Hansen said he got some grief, a lot of grief, about his age. And not just from his brother officials.
“Somebody at the gate tried to stamp me as a wrestler,” he said. “I had to convince them I really was a referee.”
The Nebraska School Activities Association expanded the officiating crew to 28 this year as a way to help keep its officials fresh for Saturday afternoon’s championship finals.
That’s understandable. State tournament officials get plenty of work. Each weight classes has 29 matches. There are 14 weight classes and four classifications of competition: A, B, C and D. That’s a total of 1,624 matches over a three-day span. Each is officiated with a two-man crew, meaning each official will be the lead for 58 matches and the assistant for 58 more. Everybody gets four matches during the championship finals, two as the lead and two as the assistant. Hansen was the lead for the 285-lb. Class A final and the 152-lb. title bout in Class D. He assisted for the 145-lb. Class D final and the 220-lb. Class A final.
Of the 28 officials on the mat, five, including Hansen, had ties to Burt County. Fellow first-timer James Droescher is an Oakland native. They joined Oakland’s Guy Cope and Matt and Kevin Jacobsen from Craig.
That was kind of unique,” he said. “We got a group photo together.”
Officiating seemed like a natural progression for Hansen, although it’s not a path former athletes often take. He’d wrestled since before he could go to school. He was a five-time Huskerland champion and became Tekamah-Herman’s career wins leader, a two-time state champ and a four-time finalist. But for many wrestlers, graduation is where it ends.
Hansen didn’t want that. After deciding he didn’t want to wrestle in college and that he didn’t really have the time to help coach a program, officiating was his best way to stay in touch with the sport.
After first pulling on the wristbands for the 2015-16 season, he rocketed through the officiating ranks, quickly making a name for himself among those whose decisions matter, thanks to his confidence and consistency.
In a previous Plaindealer interview, NSAA Assistant Director Rod Higdon, who oversees wrestling for the organization, said Hansen has the innate ability to be in the right place and looking at the right thing.
Higdon said wrestling can be very difficult to officiate if you’re not familiar with the nuances of the sport.
“There are so many things that are just judgement,” Higdon said. “It’s a lot easier if you’re familiar with them and he certainly is.”
Part of advancing is being available. Hansen said officiating has been a great part-time job while he’s been in college, but that ends soon, too.
He’s due to graduate May 9 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agronomy. He already has a job lined up with an ag retailer in Plattsmouth, but the demands of a new job may curtail his officiating.
So may family life. He’s getting married in January.
“I got a contract for a tournament that weekend,’ he said. “I’m sending that one back.”