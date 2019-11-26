Jamboree contests tonight open 2019-20 hardcourt season

Tekamah-Herman girls basketball coach David Eriksen instructs three of his seniors, from left, Greta Lindberg, Maggie Braniff and Jadyn Fleischman during an early season practice last week. The 2019-20 season opens tonight (Tuesday) with a jamboree contest at Omaha Christian. The girl-boy doubleheader starts at 6 p.m. The regular season opens Dec. 6 on the road at Pender. Stanton visits the T-H gym the next night.