Two Burt County teams are in the Class C2 girls state basketball tournament field following district final wins on Friday night.
Oakland-Craig, now 25-1, will carry the number-one seed when state tourney play tips off Thursday in Lincoln. The Knights earned their spot after dismantling Wood River 55-38 at Columbus High School.
At or near the top of the C2 standings all season, the Knights are led by senior guard Kennedy Benne. One of the top scorers in the state, her 20.96 points per game average trails only Superior’s Kalynn Meyer as the highest in the C2 field.
But their calling card is defense. The Knights are allowing only 34 points per game. Only BRLD, Winnebago and West Point-Beemer totaled more than 50 in a game against O-C. The Cadets’ 59-57 win in the regular season finale was the most points the Knights allowed all year.
Looking to improve on its third place finish a year ago, Oakland-Craig starts its state tourney run at 2 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School taking on a familiar foe, the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots. Clarkson/Leigh qualified with a 45-44 win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Fremont High. The Knights dumped Clarkson/Leigh 55-31 in December. The winner has a 7 p.m. date Friday at the Devaney Center against the winner of Thursday’s Ponca-Grand Island Central Catholic contest. The championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Like the other five state championship games, it will be broadcast live on the NET network.
BRLD made the most of a wildcard berth into a district final, downing South Loup 43-32 at York High School Feb. 28. South Loup hit the court with a 21-2 record, with its only losses coming to Pleasanton and Mullen, two state bound teams with a combined record of 50-1.
BRLD, now 20-5, has the number-seven seed in the state grid and will open against number-two Crofton at 7 p.m. at North Star. Crofton was the C2 runner-up in 2019. The winner could face defending champ Hastings St. Cecilia in an 8:45 p.m. semifinal Friday at the Devaney center. The Bluehawks and their 23-3 record open against Superior in Thursday’s nightcap at North Star.
The Wolverines feature a balanced offensive attack topped by junior guard Caragan Tietz and her 12.0 points per game average. Sophomore forward Jordan Snyder adds 11.7 points per game while senior forward KaiLynn Lovejoy adds 10.1 per contest.
Three other East Husker Conference teams, North Bend Central, West Point-Beemer and Pender, also are in the state tournament.
NBC and WP-B clash in a Class C1 first round game at 3:45 Thursday afternoon at the Devaney Center. The winner could meet second-seeded Chadron in the semifinals. Lincoln Christian has the top seed.
North Bend got past Norfolk Catholic 55-47 in overtime at Wisner-Pilger to punch their state ticket. The game marked North Bend’s second straight overtime win in postseason play this year. West Point-Beemer qualified with a 47-35 win over Milford at Fremont High. The Tigers from Dodge County, now 24-2, have the number-three seed. West Point-Beemer hits the bracket at 23-5 and is seeded sixth. Both of North Bend’s losses came at the hands of Oakland-Craig. The Benders fashioned a 53-43 win over West Point-Beemer in December, the only meeting between the two teams. Since the calendar hit 2020, the Cadets are 18-2, losing only to C2 state teams Oakland-Craig and BRLD.
Pender hits the D1 bracket after beating Cambridge 50-43 in a district final at Grand Island Northwest High School. The Pendragons carry a 17-11 record into their first round game with unbeaten Pleasanton. The 25-0 Bulldogs are coming off a third place finish at state a year ago. Weeping Water, who beat EHC member Twin River 55-20 in a district final at Seward High, has the top seed.
Oakland-Craig started its postseason run by winning the Subdistrict 2 tournament. Subdistrict 2 also featured Tekamah-Herman, Yutan, Mead and Cedar Bluffs.
Plagued by an inconsistent offense for much of the year, Tekamah-Herman finished at 10-13 after an 8-2 start. Of their last 11 losses, seven came at the hands of teams that made the state tourney. That included two losses each to Oakland-Craig and Clarkson/Leigh, as well as losses to West Point-Beemer, North Bend Central and BRLD.
Mead capped its season at 11-11. The Raiders dropped two games to subdistrict and Saunders County rival Yutan, as well as games to district finalists Malcolm, O-C, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Weeping Water. Mead was paced by the scoring of Emily Hebenstreit who went for 23 in a 56-30 subdistrict win over Cedar Bluffs.
That loss ended Cedar’s season at 11-12. Their record was helped by a 7-1 stretch late in the season. In one of their final games, Alyssa Classen set a new school record with 34 points in a 66-40 win over Cornerstone Christian.
Subdistrict 2 runner-up Yutan finished at 15-9. Coach Rod Henkle said the Lady Chieftains defense was solid throughout the season. They only allowed 50 or more points once, in the subdistrict title game, a 52-39 loss to Oakland-Craig.
“It allowed us to stay in games,” he said, “even when our offense struggled.”
He notes that a 15-win season is a nice accomplishment, but feels the squad could have garnered four more wins if they had been able to finish stronger.
The Plaindealer area’s other school, Logan View/Scribner-Synder, saw its season end with a 49-30 loss to West Point-Beemer in subdistrict action. The Raiders completed their season at 5-18.
Their season was highlighted by a 50-18 win over district finalist Twin River and a 57-24 win over Cedar Bluffs, both in December.