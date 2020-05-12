Post-season canceled - but nothing else
American Legion Baseball’s highest priority is the health, well-being and safety of all our participants, families, volunteers and fans. You can monitor COVID-19 developments through the CDC. We ask that you continue to review the guidelines, restrictions and regulations established by your local, Nebraska and federal government to ensure doing whatever is required for the safety and well-being of everyone involved.
The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee has canceled all Area and State post season playoff tournaments. All Tournament Host sites will remain the same for the 2021 season.
It is the intention of the Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee to hold as much of / or any part of a playing season here in Nebraska that the situation allows, and to allow the local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region/area.
Practices are not authorized until the date the Athletic Committee announces will be the initial date of practice. All registered and insured Legion teams will then be required to conduct 14 days of practice prior to their first official Legion baseball game against another team. Once the Governor announces a date to allow youth sports, the committee will stipulate a start date of the 14 day practice period. Even at that time, Legion teams will still be required to adhere to all local, state and national health measures.
If you are a high school coach, it is recommended that you contact your high school AD and initiate the request for the waiver to participate in an amateur sport past the July 31 NSAA rule.
Until further notice:
1) the Transfer Form 76 deadline remains May 31.
2) submitting a roster deadline will be June 25 (only those players and adults listed on a roster are covered by insurance)
Insurance –
If you intend to participate in Legion baseball no matter what the timeline turns out to be;
1) insurance must be purchased prior to June 25
2) it is recommended that you purchase “Annual” insurance
If you are unsure or will not be participating in Legion baseball:
1) again, the insurance deadline is June 25
2) if you have already purchased insurance and will not be having a team/program – a request for refund of already purchased insurance must be sent to my office no later than June 15 (the 10 days is for confirmation from the insurance of your refund)
If you do not purchase insurance or have requested a refund by the above deadline and then still play baseball:
1) that team cannot be associated in any way with the American Legion. (no patch, jersey wording, head gear, banners, etc.)
Please continue to:
1) Register the team, put at a minimum, the team manager in place (add the additional coaches as they take the background check)
2) submit that team without paying registration or getting insurance
3) take the online course for Abuse awareness and send me the .pdf of your certificate (this must be every adult listed on the team)
4) take the background check (again every adult)(list those on the team)
5) email out the form 2, have your players fill it out, scan it and send it back to you
6) fill out the Birth ID card request, scan it and email it to me
7) complete the concussion training (required every two years)
8) submit Form 76
9) if you have questions, contact the Committee representative for your Area.