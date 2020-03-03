Lindberg signs with NECC

Tekamah-Herman High School senior Greta Lindberg has signed to play softball for the Northeast Community College Hawks. The Lady Tigers pitcher signed her commitment papers Feb. 26, in a ceremony held in the superintendent’s office.
Lindberg had a 3.223 ERA in her last year on the mound for the Lady Tigers. She had eight doubles and 19 RBIs with a batting average of .363 in her senior year. THHS Coach Abby Sheets said she thinks NECC will be a great fit for Lindberg.
“Greta is a great kid and hard worker,” Sheets said. “I’m excited that she has chosen to further her education and keep playing ball.”
NECC Head Coach Iris Woodhead agreed, stating that Lindberg would fit in extremely well with the Hawks program as a pitcher.
“We are excited to have Greta join us,” she said. “She exhibits extraordinary character. That is the most important thing we look at.”
Heidi Lindberg, Greta’s mother, said she was very happy that Greta was getting the chance to get a quality nursing education at NECC. The fact that it is close to home didn’t hurt, either.
In attendance for the signing were Lindberg’s family, coach and teammates. Coach Sheets summed it up best.
“It’s always awesome when I get to see talented girls receive scholarships to play softball,” she said. “I love being there to witness them signing. It’s a great experience for all of us!”