Wrestling fans are encouraged to help Oakalnd-Craig’s squad “Attack Cancer from Every Angle,” during an awareness night Jan. 30. The event is part of a triangular meet, hosted by the Knights, that includes Tekamah-Herman and Logan View. Matches begin at 6 p.m. in the old gym.
Organizers say fans attending are free to wear a color in honor of someone fighting cancer or in memory of someone that may have lost their battle.
The wrestlers are invited to wear colored socks (or another item) of their choice for the same reason.
This event also will be a fundraiser for the Relay. A limited concession will be available, as well as other small items to purchase. Information on ways to prevent or detect various cancers will be available.
Any donations in addition to the concession stand proceeds also are welcome. Parents and fans encourage to make a pledge for any of the following: Total team points (O-C, Tekamah-Herman, Logan View, combined dual or combined triangular); total pins on the night; total takedowns on the night; total reversals on the night; or any other benchmark.
Organizers say donations will help cancer survivors in a variety of ways, such as: rides to treatments, lodging for caregivers, support counseling and many more things to assist the survivor in getting the treatments and support they need.