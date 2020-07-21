The Tekamah-Herman Tigers started and ended the July 10 weekend with road game losses from both the Juniors and Seniors.
The Juniors lost to Wayne 6-1, July 10. This was followed by the Seniors losing a 9-8 heart-breaker to Fort Calhoun July 13.
In the Juniors’ game, Jed Hoover knocked in the sole run for the Tigers with a double that brought home Dylan Chatt. Gunnar Ray and Cale Belfrage also contributed a hit each in the game.
Brady Braniff pitched four innings. He allowed two hits and three runs; walked three and struck out two. Cale Belfrage gave up two hits and three runs, walked two and struck out three.
The Senior Tigers were one run away from tying things up in the seventh inning, but would fall short following a huge sixth inning for hosts Fort Calhoun.
Luke Wakehouse had two hits and scored three runs. Clay Beaumont contributed two runs. Rogers scored a team-high four RBIs.
Hoover pitched for four innings. He gave up three hits for four runs; walked six and struck out two. Wakehouse spent two innings on the mound. He allowed five runs off four hits, walking three and striking out two.
The Seniors were determined not to let Wednesday’s game slip away, and it did not as they scored two runs in the seventh inning and pulled off a sweet double-play to end the game with a 4-3 win at Arlington.
Clay Beaumont pitched the complete game win, striking out 10 Eagle batters.
Dylan Chatt and Gavin Enstrom led the Seniors offense with three hits apiece. Both scored a run apiece. Chatt scored on Luke Wakehouse’s blast to centerfield for a triple in the seventh inning to tie the game. Wakehouse scored the game-winner on a single by Cody Elliott.
The Tiger Seniors record stood at 5-2 heading into a busy week, which started with a home game on Friday, July 17, against Hooper-Scribner. The game starts a huge stretch of home games that continues with Arlington on Tuesday, July 21; Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells on Thursday and Columbus Lakeview on Friday. The latter three games are junior-Senior doubleheaders starting at 5:30 p.m.