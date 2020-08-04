American Legion baseball

Tekamah-Herman’s Junior/Senior American Legion baseball team ended its season on Monday, July 27. Team members include, back row, from left: Dawson Schram, Gunnar Ray, Chauncey Rogers, Luke Wakehouse, Clay Beaumont, Brady Bromm, Cole Freidel, head coach Jason Hoover; front: assistant coach Rob Chatt, Gavin Enstrom, Dylan Chatt, Spencer Pagels, Jed Hoover, Cody Elliott, assistant coach Brett Fleischman. 

 Laurie Elliott

The Tekamah-Herman Senior Legion finished the 2020 Ralph Bishop League season on a hot streak. The Jason Hoover-coached ball team end the 2020 campaign with a 9-3 record, having won their final four games.

Last Friday, July 24, was quite possibly their biggest.

Tekamah-Herman held off a seventh-inning rally against Columbus Lakeview for a 9-8 win.

Luke Wakehouse pitched the win, with Gunnar Ray recording the save. Wakehouse also blasted a triple among his two hits while scoring a pair of runs and driving in one. Ray singled and scored a run.

Chauncey Rogers and Gavin Enstrom collected three hits apiece to lead the Seniors offense. Both scored a run apiece as well. Dylan Chatt added a pair of hits, scoring a run and driving in a run. Clay Beaumont blasted a two-run triple while scoring two runs. Cole Friedel and Cody Elliott each drove in a run apiece.

Jed Hoover also hit safely for the Tigers, scoring a run and driving in one.

The Seniors ended the season on Monday, July 27, with a 9-0 win over West Point in five innings. Beaumont pitched a no-hitter to get the win.