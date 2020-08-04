The Tekamah-Herman Senior Legion finished the 2020 Ralph Bishop League season on a hot streak. The Jason Hoover-coached ball team end the 2020 campaign with a 9-3 record, having won their final four games.
Last Friday, July 24, was quite possibly their biggest.
Tekamah-Herman held off a seventh-inning rally against Columbus Lakeview for a 9-8 win.
Luke Wakehouse pitched the win, with Gunnar Ray recording the save. Wakehouse also blasted a triple among his two hits while scoring a pair of runs and driving in one. Ray singled and scored a run.
Chauncey Rogers and Gavin Enstrom collected three hits apiece to lead the Seniors offense. Both scored a run apiece as well. Dylan Chatt added a pair of hits, scoring a run and driving in a run. Clay Beaumont blasted a two-run triple while scoring two runs. Cole Friedel and Cody Elliott each drove in a run apiece.
Jed Hoover also hit safely for the Tigers, scoring a run and driving in one.
The Seniors ended the season on Monday, July 27, with a 9-0 win over West Point in five innings. Beaumont pitched a no-hitter to get the win.