‘55 standout to open Tiger sports hall

A 1955 Tekamah High grad will be the first inductee in the Tekamah-Herman High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Jerry “Pat” Novacek will be inducted posthumously Jan. 17, 2020, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games against Madison.
The formation of the new Hall of Fame is solely credited to it’s first inductee. Upon his death last January, many of his former classmates and friends gave a memorial gift in his honor to the Tekamah-Herman athletic department in recognition of Novacek’s contributions and success in athletics.
With the funding in place, school administration worked with the Tiger Pride Booster Club to form the hall.
Booster club president Rod Schmidt said the group had been talking about starting a hall of fame for a number of years. When Novacek’s schoolmates made their donation, “it seemed like the perfect time to start and make him the first honoree,” Schmidt said.
Novacek was a three-sport standout for the Tigers. During his senior campaign of 1954-55, Novacek played fullback on Tekamah’s 9-0 football team. He was the center on the basketball team that went 18-3 and won the school’s first district title. He also set the scoring mark of 41 points in a game, a record that stood until 1976. For the track team, he was a pole vaulter, high jumper, ran the high hurdles and threw the shot and discus. The Tigers took second place to Burwell at the state track meet in 1955.
At the conclusion of the ‘54-’55 seasons, THS was awarded the Class B All-Around Athletic Award by the Omaha World Herald.
Novacek attended Peru State College for a year before following his high school coach, Darrell Mudra, to Huron College in South Dakota and later, to North Dakota State where Novacek earned two degrees.
Novacek spent several years teaching and coaching in South Dakota and Iowa before finishing his career with 23 years at Gothenburg. As head coach of the Swedes football team from 1981 to 1992, his teams made the playoffs four times and were Class B runners-up in 1984.
His sons Jim, Jay and Bump all went on to become exceptional athletes. His family received the Fischer Family Award from the Nebraska State High School Hall of Fame in 2017.
Tekamah man John Bromm was a high school teammate of Novacek’s and helped organize the memorial in his friend’s name.
“We’re just happy we can honor him and we hope it’s a good thing for the younger kids,” Bromm said.
Bromm called Novacek a unique athlete for his day.
“He was 6-foot-2 or 6-3, but he was so fast, and he could do anything,” Bromm said. “We’d go to a track meet and guys might come back with a gold medal. He might not have any golds, but he’d have a handful of medals.”
Bromm recalled that Novacek’s best friend in high school was Fred Koudele and both of them were pole vaulters.
“They got Fred a new Swedish steel vaulting pole and he won the Class B pole vault,” Bromm said. “They wouldn’t let Pat use it because he was so big. So he had to use an old bamboo pole and he still placed.”
In recognition of his induction, the family will receive a plaque and a formal ceremony will outline the Novacek’s accomplishments.
Several members of the Novacek extended family are expected in Tekamah for Friday’s presentation, including his wife, June, and daughter Jody.
“Being inducted into his high school hall of fame is a great honor and brings Pat’s life full circle,” June said. “Everything started with Pat in high school sports. He had great teammates and coaches that contributed to his success and he would want them to share this honor.”
She said Mudra was a major influence on her husband’s life and was responsible for Pat getting scholarships to go to college and getting his degrees so he could become a football and track coach.
“That all started in Tekamah,” she said.