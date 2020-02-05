Four state-ranked teams have advanced to the semifinals of the East Husker Conference girls basketball tournament. Two ore were dropped into the consolation bracket following Monday’s quarterfinal action.
Top-seeded Oakland-Craig, the number-one team in Class C2 advanced to a semifinal contest Thursday night at Midland University in Fremont after doubling up Tekamah-Herman 72-36.
The number-one team in C1, second-seeded North Bend Central, also advance behind a 56-38 win over Clarkson/Leigh.
But the third and fourth seeds both lost.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family held the number three seed. The Bulldogs, ranked fourth in D1, were upended 71-67 by sixth-seeded Pender, the number-seven team in the came class. Pender will take on NBC in the first semifinal contest, set for 6 p.m. Thursday night at Midland.
Fifth-seeded West Point-Beemer, the number-nine team in C1, will play O-C in the nightcap Thursday after topping fourth seeded BRLD, 53-39.
Midland will host the third-place and championship games in both the boys and girls brackets on Saturday.
The number-three team in C2, BRLD will play Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in a consolation game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in Humphrey. The opening game of the evening has Tekamah-Herman taking on Clarkson/Leigh.
In consolation games Thursday night at Howells, Stanton takes on Howells-Dodge, Madison plays Twin River and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder meets Wisner-Pilger.
East Husker Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Scores
First round
At Clarkson
Tekamah-Herman 45 Howells-Dodge 37
Clarkson/Leigh 28 Stanton 16
At Bancroft
BRLD 71 Twin River 24
West Point-Beemer 40 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 33
At Humphrey
Humphrey/LHF 53 Madison 18
Pender 64 Wisner-Pilger 50
Quarterfinals
At Oakland
Oakland-Craig 72 Tekamah-Herman 36
West Point-Beemer 53 BRLD 39
At North Bend
North Bend Central 56 Clarkson/Leigh 38
Pender 71 Humphrey/LHF 67
The boys bracket also sees its share of state-ranked teams.
Top-seeded BRLD, ranked first in C2 and the defending state champion; and second-seeded North Bend Central, the second-ranked team in C1 and the defending state runner-up; both won their quarterfinal games Tuesday after receiving byes in the first round. BRLD rolled to a 72-44 win over eighth-seeded Howells-Dodge while North Bend stopped Wisner-Pilger 54-41. Both advanced to semifinal contests set for Friday night at Midland University.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the number-one team in Class D1 and the defending state champ, will take on NBC at 6 p.m. Friday after beating Twin River 67-42 Tuesday night.
A fourth state-ranked team, C2’s number-five Oakland-Craig, will host consolation games Friday night after being upset in the quarterfinals. Fifth-seeded Logan View/Scribner-Snyder upset O-C 60-51 and will face BRLD in Friday’s other semifinal.
In consolation games Friday night at Clarkson, Tekamah-Herman will play Madison for the third time this season, Stanton takes on West Point-Beemer and Clarkson/Leigh meets Pender.
East Husker Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Scores
First round
At Wisner
Howells-Dodge 51 Clarkson/Leigh 46
Wisner-Pilger 60 Pender 36
At Oakland
Oakland-Craig 73 Tekamah-Herman 43
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 48 Stanton 26
At Humphrey
Humphrey/LHF 69 Madison 51
Twin River 64 West Point-Beemer 41
Quarterfinals
At Lyons
BRLD 72 Howells-Dodge 44
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 60 Oakland-Craig 51
At North Bend
North Bend Central 54 Wisner-Pilger 41
Humphrey/LHF 67 Twin River 42