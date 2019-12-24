Wisner-Pilger gave Tekamah-Herman’s boys a lesson both offensively and defensively while rolling to a 78-33 win on the T-H court Dec. 13.
Both sides implement a 1-3-1 zone defense and both like to push the ball inside before kicking it back out for an open shot.
The difference, Tiger coach Zach Rosenboom said, was size. Four of the five Gator starters checked in at 6-foot-2. In addition to making the zone more effective, it also helped the Gators on the boards where they held a 41-20 advantage, including 23 offensive rebounds.
Rosenboom said his team looked more comfortable in its zone and is doing more things right. He said some of that showed on Saturday against Twin River.
The Tigers hung with The Titans until midway through the first half when the visitors started to pull away, cruising to an 80-41 win Saturday evening.
Jed Hoover and Brock Rogers each led the Tigers with 18 points apiece, with Hoover’s 18 being a career high. Eldridge Jensen added three and Dylan Chatt added two.
“We didn’t play very well in the second half,” Rosenboom said, “but there was a lot to build off of in that game.”
The Tiger boys rebounded on Tuesday with a 73-27 win over Whiting, Iowa for their first win of the season. It marked their first pre-Christmas win since a 72-67 triple-overtime win at Pender on Dec. 4, 2015.
Cole Friedel led the Tigers with a game-high 16 points while Clay Beaumont added 13 in his return to the Tiger lineup. Rogers added eight while Hoover and Kaleb Quick added seven apiece.
Wyatt Deemer, Dylan Chatt and Eldridge Jensen each added six while Drew Oligmueller and Thatcher Zink each added two.
The Tigers held their own against LV/S-S for a good portion, but a 25-11 third-quarter helped propel the Raiders to a 69-43 on Thursday night, dropping the Tigers to 1-5 on the year.
The Raiders’ 6-foot-7 post man Garrett Kriete led the Raiders with 16 points with Riley Hoetfelker and Connor Larson adding 15 points apiece.
Rogers led all scorers with a game-high 19 points, with 15 of those coming from the three-point line. Friedel added seven.
Both sets of Tigers were slated to meet Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 21. After Christmas, Tekamah-Herman is in holiday tournament action at Madison Dec. 27-28. They will face Elgin Public/Pope John in the opening round play Friday. The girls tip off at 11 a.m., the boys game follows at roughly 12:45.
The host Dragons and Emerson-Hubbard occupy the other half of the bracket.
Consolation play in the girls’ bracket starts Saturday’s play at 11 a.m. followed by the boys consolation game and the girls and boys championship tilts.