T-H girls challenge for Tiger Invite crown

Maybe the best day for a track meet all spring certainly saw Tekamah-Herman’s teams author their best finishes at last week’s Tiger Invitational.
Four first place finishes helped the Tiger girls pile up 96 points, good for third in the six-school meet. Coach Taylor Klein’s squad was just two points behind the runners-up from BRLD. Oakland-Craig steam-rolled the field, winning the meet with 154 points.
On the boys’ side, O-C and BRLD again took the top two spots with the Knights opening a 138-103 winning margin. The Tigers put up 52 points for fifth
The Tiger girls saw gold medal performances from Emma Wakehouse and Halle Olsen and the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams.
Wakehouse won the 400 in 1:06.0 while Olsen claimed the high jump, clearing 4’ 10” on a cool, windy day. The pair went 1-2 in the 400 with Olsen breaking the electronic timing beam at 1:06.55. Mackenzie Alexander ran fourth at 1:08.89.
The 100-meter dash saw Wakehouse .03 seconds behind Logan View’s Kylie Kloster at the finish line. Preslee Hansen ran fifth in the same race.
Kaitlyn Quick and Hansen finished five-six in the 200 meter dash, timed at 30.41 and 30-49 seconds respectively.
The 4x100 relay saw Wakehouse and Kloster battle it out again. When Wakehouse took the baton from Hansen on the final exchange, the Tigers had the lead. Wakehouse kept it down the home stretch, anchoring the Tigers to a winning time of 54.49 seconds, half a second better than the runner-up Raider quartet.
Olsen, Quick, Alexander and Wakehouse won the 4x400 in 4:30.78.
Tekamah-Herman also forwarded a 4x800-meter relay team. Elena Jetensky, Ella Booth, Keira Pensyl and Cheryl Heaney combined for the silver medal time of 12:43.11.
Booth added third place points in the open 3,200, finishing in 16:28.16, while Jetensky ran fifth in the 800, finishing in 2:55.18.
The Tigers also cracked the scoring column in the hurdles races. Brinley Stahr ran fourth in the 300-meter race, timed at 57.97 seconds. Donnie Seeley was sixth in the 100-meter race with a 20.76 clocking.
Out in the field, Pensyl took third in the high jump after clearing 4’ 6”. Quick was fifth in the same event, clearing 4’ 4”. Lacey Petersen took sixth in the long jump at 13’ 7”. Carly Freidel wrapped up the Tiger scoring with a sixth-place throw in the discus, a personal best mark of 84’ 4”.
Kaleb Quick netted the only gold medal for the Tiger boys with a solid 40’3.5” mark in the triple jump.
Elsewhere in the field, Dawson Schram continued to score well in the discus, tying for third at 114’ 2”.Riley Brodersen claimed fourth in the high jump at 4’ 8”. Issac Ruwe went 16’ 5.5” in the long jump, good for sixth place.
Cole Bottger led the Tiger effort on the track. He took third in the 800 at 2:14.89. He also ran third in the 1,600 meters, losing a duel down the home stretch with Oakland-Craig’s Grady Gatewood. Bottger finished in 4:59.27, .07 seconds behind Gatewood. Quick notched sixth in the 1,600, finishing in 5:16.56.
Ruwe’s time of 22 seconds flat in the 110-meter high hurdles was good for fourth place. Reece Williams ran fifth in the 400, timed in 59.02 seconds.
Following an appearance in the Logan View Invitational April 13, the Tigers see their only home varsity date April 20, the Tiger Invitational.
The Tigers were set to head to Fort Calhoun Tuesday, April 27, for an appearance in the Pioneer Invitational. On Saturday, may 1, Lyons-Decatur hosts one of the biggest meets of the season, the East Husker Conference Championships. Field events start at 9 a.m.