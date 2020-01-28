Tekamah-Herman ran into a bit of a cold stretch during a pair of East Husker Conference games this past week.
Coach David Eriksen’s Tigers went through a cold spell on Saturday during a 59-19 loss to West Point-Beemer while following that up with a 63-29 loss to Class C-2’s 15-0 Oakland-Craig.
Jadyn Fleischman led the 9-7 Tigers with 15 points while Kennedy Benne, who recently became just the fourth Lady Knight for O-C to surpass the 1,000-point plateau for her career, led all scorers with 19 points.
The Tigers got off to a good start on Thursday at home against Fort Calhoun, however a 12-2 run late in the second half helped propel the Pioneers to a 46-38 win.
Fleischman led the Tigers with 15 points and Maggie Sheets added 11. Kinsley Wimer and Tessa Skelton shared scoring honors for Calhoun with 13 points apiece.
The Tigers looked to snap out of their three-game slump when they hosted Howells-Dodge on Friday Jan. 24 before traveling to Class B Omaha Mercy on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The East Husker Conference tournament runs Friday, Jan. 31-Saturday, Feb. 8. Official pairings were expected early this week.
The Tekamah-Herman boys continue to improve on a week-by-week basis, but unfortunately West Point-Beemer picked Saturday’s game to get hot as the Cadets defeated the Tigers 76-53. Coach Zach Rosenboom’s boys followed that up with a 69-54 loss to 13-3 Oakland-Craig.
Clay Beaumont led the 4-11 Tigers with a game-high 23 points agaisnt O-C with Brock Rogers adding 11. Colton Thomsen led three Knights in double figures with 14, Carson Thomsen 13 and Wyatt Seagren 12.
The Tigers look to get back in the win column as they host Howells-Dodge on Friday (as of press time) before taking part in the East Husker Conference tournament.