Tekamah-Herman launched its wrestling season at a traditional site Dec. 6, the Blair Invitational.
One of two Class C schools in the eight-team tourney, the eight-athlete Tiger contingent scored 48 points while trailing the field.
East Husker Conference rival Logan View ran a distant second to the host school in the final standings.
Two Tigers emerged as medalists. Freshman Logan Burt blew through the 120-lb. bracket, winning the gold medal in his varsity debut. Sophomore Dawson Schram was third at 170.
Burt spent barely three minutes on the mat, winning all three of his matches with first period falls. The quickest, 22 seconds, came in the semifinals against Arlington’s Garrett Clark.
Schram posted two pins and a major decision while claiming the bronze medal. His only loss came in the senmifinals to Blair’s Trey Lewis, the eventual weight class champion.
The Tigers also got points from Tony Braniff at 126 lbs., Brady Braniff at 138; and Lukus Braniff at 145.
The Tigers were slated for tournament action Saturday, Dec. 14, at Battle Creek before hosting their only home outing of the season tonight, Dec. 17. Norfolk Catholic and Wisner-Pilger visit the T-H gym for a triangular. Matches start at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Tigers wrap up their pre-Christmas slate at the Duane Carlson Invitational at Logan View High School.
Blair Invitational Team Results
1. Blair, 189; 2. Logan View, 168; 3. Omaha Westside, 115; 4. Platteview, 112; 5. Arlington, 88; 6. Lincoln North Star, 82; 7. Ralston, 67; 8. Tekamah-Herman, 48.
Individual Results
113—Marissa Burt, first round bye; pinned by Luis Hernandez-Jimenez (Logan View), 1:05; decisioned by Luke Frost (Blair), 6-2; did not place.
120—Logan Burt, pinned Ryder Keenan (Logan View), 1:09; pinned Garrett Clark (Arlington), 0:22; pinned Evan Vertuli (Platteview), 1:40; placed first.
126—Tony Braniff , pinned by Caden Corcoran (Ralston), 0:38; pinned Lucas Belk (Lincoln North Star), 0:53); pinned by Trevor Cooley (Arlington), 1:32; did not place.
132—Wyatt Metzger, pinned by Nick Demonte (Platteview), 2:20; pinned by Hunter McNulty (Logan View), 0:49; did not place.
138—Brady Braniff, pinned Collin Wiederholt (Platteview), 3:22; pinned by Jadin Beckwith (Logan View) 0:15; pinned by Zach Schweigart (Omaha Westside), 1:31; did not place.
145—Lukus Braniff, decisioned Sami Mo (Lincoln North Star), 7-6); pinned by Noah Talmadge (Ralston), 1:29; decisioned by Duncan Loges (Blair), 6-2; did not place.
152—Kody Bitter, pinned by Elliot Steinhoff (Platteview), 2:44; pinned by Dylan Berg (Blair), 2:53; did not place.
170—Dawson Schram, pinned Maverick Jenson (Platteview), 1:22; pinned by Trey Lewis (Blair), 1:37); won major decision over Dylan Silva (Logan View), 9-0; pinned Austyn Dougherty (Lincoln North Star), 2:26; placed third.