T-H net season ends at subdistrict tournament

Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball season came to an end Oct. 28 in the Class C2 Subdistrict 2 tournament at West Point-Beemer High School.
Yutan turned away a late Tiger charge to claim a 22-25, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24 win. The loss dropped the young Tigers to 3-28 on the year.
The fifth-seeded Tigers looked poised for a better outcome after taking the first set. Coach Becky Rennerfeldt set the opener was perhaps the best set of volleyball her team played all season.
Four kills from Elena Jetensky carried the Tigers to a quick 9-4 lead, but Yutan started whittling away at the margin, eventually tying the score at 16-16 on a kill by sophomore Haley Bedlan.
Neither team would lead by more than two the rest of the way until two straight kills from Jetensky closed the set in Tekamah-Herman’s favor.
Rennerfeldt’s squad opened a lead early in the second set before Yutan’s hitting started to take over. After a ball-handling error against the Tigers squared the set at 9-9, the Chieftains put together a 7-0 run and followed it two possessions later with a 6-0 run for a 24-12 lead.
The trend continued in the third set as Yutan blew out to a 14-4 lead. But the Tigers started to fight back. A kill from freshman Kennedy Pagels brought the Tigers within five at 16-11, but that’s as close as they would get. Three kills from Bedlan were part of a 5-2 run that closed out the set. Bedlan led her team with 14 kills on the night.
With her team starting to come apart defensively, Rennerfeldt took a moment between sets to help her squad refocus and get back into the match.
Leading 11-9, Rylee Lawson stepped to the line for the Tigers and delivered two aces serves as part of a 5-0 run, good for a 16-9 lead.
The lead grew to 20-11 before Yutan charged back to score seven of he next nine points, cutting the margin to 22-18.
Brynn Schmidt ended the run with the last of her 13 kills, but the momentum had shifted. Yutan scored eight of the next nine to take the match.
Jetensky paced the Tigers with 15 kills. Lawson dished out 31 assists and posted five of the team’s 10 ace serves.
Sophomore libero Aubrynn Sheets anchored the defense with 26 digs. Jetensky added 12 while Lawson, Schmidt and Marissa Burt—the team’s lone senior—notched 11 each.
Top-seeded Mead dispatched Yutan 25-15, 30-28, 25-16 in a semifinal tilt later in the evening. The Raiders advanced into a district final match last Saturday after beating Oakland-Craig 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 on Tuesday night, Oct. 29.
The subdistrict title earned Mead a spot in one of eight district final matches played around the state Saturday night. They were slated to meet the East Husker Conference’s Wisner-Pilger at David City High School.
The Gators were among three conference schools playing in district finals. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder took on top-seeded St. Paul in the C1-1 finals at Columbus High while Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family was in the D1-8 final at Crete High School against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.
The winners all qualify for a spot in the state tournament which opens Thursday in Lincoln. Championship matches on Saturday will be televised by the Nebraska ETV network.