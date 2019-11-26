Tekamah-Herman Wrestling Club last week finalized the purchase of property near the school which it intends to develop as a wrestling center. The property, at the corner of 15th and M streets, currently has a house which will be torn down to make way for the proposed Guy Mytty Wrestling Center.
The club envisions a 5,000-square-foot facility that will host two mats as well as workout equipment, storage and office space.
The real estate purchase was made entirely through donated funds. Club officials said fundraising will begin immediately for the money needed for the proposed improvements.
The facility will be named after the school’s hall of fame wrestling coach Guy Mytty. Club officials say the intent is to honor late, great Tiger coach not only in name but in mission. The club strives to mold young people not only into top-tier wrestlers, but also to become the best versions of themselves on the mat and off.
Donations to the 501 (C) 3 organizations can be mailed to the club at Tekamah-Herman Youth Wrestling Club, PO Box 102, Tekamah, NE 68061 or donate online at tigerwrestlingclub.com.