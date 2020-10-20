Tekamah-Herman falls to David City

Tekamah-Herman quarterback Brock Rogers gets the ball away under pressure from a David City defender.

The Tekamah-Herman Tigers football team lost a tough game against another top 10 team Friday. David City defeated Tekamah-Herman 35-14.

Head Coach Graig McElmuray said he had switched up the defense scheme to let the Tigers be more aggressive. This was evident in the play of the front four.

While a couple of breakdowns on special teams and in the backfield did give David City a short field a couple of times, the run defense was stout.

McElmuray said the Tigers played hard, but will be focusing on putting together a “complete game.”

Offensive assignments being blown were the key element in the team’s troubles Friday, the coach said.

“We didn’t do things as well as we could have,” he said.