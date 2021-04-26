Tekamah man tapped for state baseball hall of fame

The obituary of a baseball contemporary has led to a Tekamah man being added to the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.
Donald L. “Droop” Thomas is among three players and five other individuals named to the 2021 induction class. A date for the annual Hall of Fame banquet has yet to be determined.
Inducted posthumously, Thomas becomes only the third Burt County man inducted into the hall. The other two are both from Lyons. Roy Pounds was inducted in 1990, Bill Larson entered the hall in 2019.
Larson’s induction came a few months before Pounds’ death. Thomas’ son-in-law, Keith Hansen, said accounts of Pounds’ career mirrored those of Thomas.
“Don thought if Roy was in, he should be, too,” Hansen said.
And so the search for substantiating material began.
Hansen pored over family scrapbooks and microfilm copies of local newspapers to learn all he could about the playing career of a man he knew only as a local business owner.
As it turned out, there was a lot to learn.
Born and raised in Tekamah, Thomas started working on his pitching as a youngster. His brother served as his catcher and admitted to chasing several balls out into the street in front of their O St. home as Don perfected his control.
By 1951, Thomas had become a standout athlete, the equal of many of his contemporaries, including the late Pat Novacek who became the first inductee in the Tekamah-Herman Sports hall of Fame.
As a sophomore, he pitched his high school team into the state tournament that spring, twirling a one-hitter and striking out 16 in a 4-0 shutout over Blair. A 5-4 win over Schuyler advanced the Tigers into the state semifinals behind Thomas’ two-hit, 18-strikeout performance over seven innings. He even drove in the winning run in the fifth.
Thomas also pitched his Junior Legion team into the state tournament that summer, helping the team to a 17-4 record.
Thomas won the discus and was fourth in the shot put at the Class B state track meet in 1952, but baseball was his game.
Former teammate Claude Smith, a standout track athlete in his own right, played first base on some of those teams. He said Thomas was never a show-off, “he just went out and got the job done. He gave the whole team a confident feeling.”
The great Missouri River flood of 1952 damaged many of the ballparks in eastern Nebraska, severely limiting American Legion baseball programs. So Thomas turned to town team ball, a high schooler playing with the adults. A hired gun of a pitcher, Thomas once told a Plaindealer reporter that he would often make $100 in a single weekend pitching for teams around the area, often throwing one game on Saturday night for one town and another game on Sunday afternoon for a different town.
The money was important to his family while his father served the country during the Korean War.
By August, he had received an offer to attend a St. Louis Browns tryout camp in Harlan, Iowa. But there was another year of high school to finish. As a senior, Thomas struck out 17, 18 and 22 batters in successive starts while helping the Tigers reach another state high school tournament.
When the St. Louis Cardinals came calling after his high school graduation in the spring of 1953, Thomas answered. He signed with the Omaha Cardinals, the Class A affiliate of the major league club for the princely sum of $4,000.
Thomas toiled in the minors in 1953 and ‘54, playing in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Hamilton, Ontario; and Hazelton, Georgia; before arm trouble finally forced him into retirement. Despite repeated calls from C.A. “Runt” Marr, the scout who first signed him, Thomas never went back to pro ball.
After getting married and starting a family, he eventually owned a gas station near Benson High School in Omaha before moving back to Tekamah after purchasing the establishment that became the Duck Inn. His baseball life consisted of coaching youth ball and taking in games as a fan, he also sponsored several local slow pitch softball teams.
Other 2021 inductees include players Larry Carlson of Beatrice and Larry Klein of Omaha; manager Jim Thompson of Lincoln and Larry and Shirley Bornschlegel of Lincoln and Richard Meuller of Geneva in the distinguished service category; and umpire Bob Hughes of Battle Creek.