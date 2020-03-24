In a conference loaded with basketball talent, Tekamah-Herman had two players named recently to the all-East Husker Conference roster.
Senior Jadyn Fleischman was a third team selection after being named an honorable mention in 2019. Classmate Anna Wakehouse was a repeat honorable mention by a vote of conference coaches.
Fleischman’s 247 points, a 10.7 per-game average, and her 201 rebounds, 8.7 per game, and her 38 steals all were highs for the Tigers who went 10-13 on the year.
Displaying a solid all-around game, Wakehouse’s 109 points were third best on the team. She also added 68 rebounds, 28 assists and 26 steals.
Coach David Eriksen said eight of his team’s 12 regular season losses came to teams that made the state tournament.
“I know going 10-13 isn’t fantastic but it shows we are trying to get back to the way Tiger basketball was played years ago,” he said. “The best thing about this team and achieving 10 wins is the fact of how many different girls showed up to lead us to wins, it wasn’t just one player every game.”
But with a senior dominated lineup, most of the team’s scoring and rebounding graduates.
Point guard Maggie Sheets is expected to return as the team’s top scorer. Her 159 points were second behind Fleischman and she matched her senior teammate with 38 steals. Sheets also posted a team leading 37 assists.
Also expected back to help build a nucleus for 2020-21 are junior guard Halle Olsen, whom Eriksen considers one of the top defensive players in the conference and sophomore forwards Elena Jetnsky and Kaitlyn Quick.
The East Husker sent six teams into state tournament play. Class C1 state champion North Bend Central had two players named to the first team and four selections to the top three squads.
2020 All-East Husker
Conference
Girls First Team
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig; Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer; Lauren Emanuel, North Bend Central; Ashley Ostrand, Pender; Caragan Tietz, BRLD; Sydney Emanuel, NBC.
Girls Second Team
Brittney Veik, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Ashlynn Novotny, Clarkson/Leigh; Addison Schneider, H/LHF; Kaitlyn Emanuel, NBC; Cassidy Hoffman, C/L; Jordan Snyder, BRLD.
Girls Third Team
Chaney Nelson, O-C; Allie Schneider, H/LHF; Megan Ortmeier, NBC; Mya Guzinski, O-C; Jadyn Fleischman, Tekamah-Herman; Brooklyn Weddle, WP-B.
Girls Honorable Mention
KaiLynn Lovejoy, BRLD, Isabel Freemont, BRLD; Josie Kahlandt, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder; Kenney Settje, C/L; Marrissa Morris, Twin River; Zoey Lemkuhl, Pen; Faith Morris, Pen; Anna Wakehouse, T-H; Reece Snodgrass, WP-B; Cierra Kluthe, NBC; Riley Pokorny, Howells-Dodge; Paige Beller, H/LHF; Brooke Mewis, Madison; Lindsey Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger; Valerie Uehling, LV/S-S; Sydney Guzinski, O-C; Rachel Groth, WP-B; Sylvia Cunningham, Stanton; Aspin Waterman, W-P; Katie Paczosa, TR; Sadie Nelson, O-C.
On the boys’ side, Brock Rogers was named an honorable mention for Tekamah-Herman.
The sophomore guard was the team’s leading scorer for the second year in a row, averaging 14.0 points per game for the Tigers who posted their best record in three years at 4-18. His 307 total points included a team high 42 three-pointers. He also led the club with 96 rebounds and added 19 assists and 31 steals.
The team’s lone senior, Clay Beaumont, was the team’s third leading scorer at 9.1 points per game and its second leading rebounder, averaging 4.3 boards per game. He also posted 32 assists and 31 steals. For his contributions he was named by his peers as the player with the best attitude.
Dylan Chatt was named Mr. Hustle. The junior guard led the team with 61 assists and came up with 40 steals.
Sophomore Jed Hoover was the second leading scorer, averaging 11.7 points per game and he was third on the club in rebounds with 3.7 per game.
Freshman Noah Stahr was named the team’s most improved player.
As expected, the conference’s two state tournament qualifiers, BRLD and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, dominated all-conference ballotting.
The Class C2 state champion Wolverines netted three first team selections and saw its starting five counted among the top three squads. The three first teametrs, Lucas Vogt, Dylan Beutler and Jaxon Johnson, all were repeat selections to the top club.
2020 All-East Husker
Conference
Boys First Team
Lucas Vogt, BRLD; Austin Endorf, North Bend Central; Dylan Buetler, BRLD; Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Bret Hanis, H/LHF; Jaxon Johnson, BRLD.
Boys Second Team
Jaxon Wietfeld, North Bend Central; Colton Thomsen, Oakland-Craig; Connor Larson, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder; Dylan Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger; Wyatt Seagren, O-C; Darwin Snyder, BRLD.
Boys Third Team
Tyler Sjuts, H/LHF; Luke Rocheford, Howells-Dodge; Will Gatzemeyer, BRLD; RJ Bayer, H-D; Garrett Kreite, LV/S-S; Colby Heller, W-P.
Boys Honorable Mention
Jarred Novotny, Clarkson/Leigh; Jacob Sjuts, H/LHF; Nolan Raemakers, Twin River; Cody Prohaska, NBC; Riley Hoetfelker, LV/S-S; Blake Sindelar, H-D; TJ Larson, Stanton, Carter Hanel, C/L; Keegan Doggett, West Point-Beemer; Gunnar Ray, O-C; Brock Rogers, Tekamah-Herman; Wes Graham, TR; Alex Gutierrez, Madison.