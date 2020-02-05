A freshman added his name to the long list of East Husker Conference wrestling champions from Tekamah-Herman.
Logan Burt pinned his way through the 120-lb. field to claim a conference title. The tournament was held Feb. 1 at Wisner-Pilger.
His biggest win of the day was came in the final round. Working in a five-man, round robin bracket, Burt, now 27-5 on the year, pinned Logan View’s Dru Mueller as time expired in the second period to win the gold medal. Mueller was the third place medalist at 113 lbs. at last year’s Class C state tournament.
Madison’s Dakota Gullickson was the only other of Burt’s four opponents to last into the second period. He lost by fall at 2:41. Burt’s matches against Twin River’s Korbe Urkoski and Ryan Woitaszewski of West Point-Beemer took a combined 47 seconds.
The freshman wasn’t alone on the medal stand.
Tony Braniff was second at 126 lbs., Brady Braniff took third at 132 while Lukus Braniff was third at 145 and Kody Bitter was fourth at 152. The Tigers also picked up points from Dawson Schram who was fifth at 160; and Brady Bromm who took sixth at 138.
Tony Braniff split two matches at 126, beating Twin River’s Juan Davalos by fall at 1:27.
Brady Braniff had a full day at 132. He won three of his five matches, all by fall, while placing third. His two losses came to the top two finishers at 132, Twin River’s Beau Zoucha and Devon Schultz of Wisner-Pilger.
At 145, Lukus Braniff ran off three straight falls before pairing off against Wisner-Pilger’s Gavin Lampmann. The Gator senior, the eventual weight class champion, scored a pin at 1:42 but Braniff bounced back with a pin over Oakland-Craig’s Tavis Uhing at 0:54 to claim third place.
Bitter went 2-2 on the day to improve to 11-17. Both of his wins came by fall.
Schram won three matches, all by fall, while placing fifth. Bromm netted two pin victories while finishing sixth.
Their combined efforts helped the Tigers place sixth in the team race with 81 points.
Logan View ran away with the team title, rolling up a 177.5-125.5 margin over the runner-up school, Twin River. The Raiders advanced four conference champions, and had four other finalists. Howells-Dodge emerged from a three-team pack to claim third over West Point-Beemer and Oakland-Craig. The Knights matched Logan View with four conference champions while Twin River had two.
The champion Raiders were led by titles from Kaden Gregory at 126 lbs, Hunter McNulty at 138, Logan Booth at 195 and Alex Miller at 220.
Trenton Arlt at 103 lbs.; Carter Bousquet, 113; Tom Maline, 170; and Jarron Metzler, 182; earned conference titles for O-C.
Tekamah-Herman was slated to perform in the ECNC Invitational at Weeping Water Feb. 7 before venturing into the Class C District 3 test hosted by Oakland-Craig Feb. 14-15. David City Aquinas, who placed fifth in last year’s Class C state field, leads the 16-team field. Milford, who finished ninth in C last year, also will be in attendance. East Husker rivals BRLD, Wisner-Pilger and Madison join the Tigers and O-C in the district brackets.
Logan View and Twin River are entered in the District 2 tournament at St. Paul. Howells-Dodge will be in the Class D District 3 meet at Greeley. West Point-Beemer will be in the Class B District 3 meet at Pierce.
The top four placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament in Omaha Feb. 20-22.
East Husker Conference Team Results
1. Logan View, 177.5; 2. Twin River, 125.5; 3. Howells-Dodge, 113; 4. West Point-Beemer, 107; 5. Oakland-Craig, 105.5; 6. Tekamah-Herman, 81; 7. Wisner-Pilger, 70; 8. North Bend Central, 63; 9. Pender, 35; 10. Madison, 26.5; 11. Stanton, 15; 12. BRLD, 10; 13. Clarkson-Leigh, 5; 14. Scribner-Snyder, 2.
Individual Results
120—Logan Burt (27-5), pinned Korbe Urkoski (Twin River, 24-19), 0:24; pinned Dakota Gullickson (Madison, 14-15), 2:41; pinned Ryan Woitaszewski (West Point-Beemer, 6-19), 0:23; pinned Dru Mueller (Logan View, 33-7), 4:00; placed first.
126—Tony Braniff (11-14), pinned Juan Davalos (Twin River, 19-21), 1:27; pinned by Kaden Gregory (Logan View, 21-17), 3:45; placed second.
132—Brady Braniff (10-13), pinned Dominic Spies (West Point-Beemer, 8-20), 2:32; pinned Jaden Smith (North Bend Central, 3-24), 1:32; pinned by Devon Schultz (Wisner-Pilger, 24-15), 1:02; pinned by Beau Zoucha (Twin River, 30-16), 0:52; pinned Alex Foust (Logan View, 4-11), 1:42; placed third.
138—Brady Bromm (6-14), pinned by Garret Kaup (West Point-Beemer, 22-15), 2:32; pinned by Lucas Hilliard (Oakland-Craig, 17-15), 1:49; pinned Jake Hunke (North Bend Central, 9-21), 1:09; pinned Alexander Johnson (Pender, 7-28), 1:02; lost major decision to Trevor Jedlicka (Howells-Dodge, 19-16), 8-0; placed sixth.
145—Lukus Braniff (13-19), pinned Baylor Kaup (Logan View, 28-13) 3:19; pinned by Mason Tenski (Twin River, 25-15), 4:32; pinned Colin Rhynalds (North Bend Central, 12-23), 3:03; pinned by Gavin Lampman (Wisner-Pilger, 37-4), 1:42; pinned Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig, 21-17), 0:54; placed third.
152—Kody Bitter (11-17), pinned Zachery Randall (Pender, 28-17), 1:11; pinned Agustus Gomez (BRLD, 0-4) 1:54; pinned by Roberto Valdivia (Logan View, 40-7), 3:25; Round 5 bye; decisioned by Jed Jones (Twin River, 30-18), 9-2; placed fourth.
160—Dawson Schram (15-17), pinned by Ty Miller (Logan View, 31-15), 3:28; pinned Elijah Schmidt (Stanton, 6-25), 0:56; pinned by Levi Belina (Howells-Dodge, 40-4), 1:53; pinned Jacob Bruns (Pender, 16-19), 3:39; pinned Jackson Koehn (Clarkson-Leigh, 9-20), 1:12; placed fifth.