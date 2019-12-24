Tiger girls win sixth in a row

After a two straight buzzer-beaters, Tekamah-Herman’s girls were ready for a couple of easier wins.
They got three.
A basket from Maggie Sheets in the last seconds lifted the Tigers to a 35-33 win over Wisner-Pilger Dec. 13. Squaring off against Twin River the next afternoon, coach David Eriksen Tigers overcame a slow start before cruising to a 57-36 win over the visiting Titans. Eriksen’s team stayed hot on Tuesday, authoring a 56-13 win at Whiting, Iowa.
The Tigers were back at home Thursday night against another conference rival, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. A 53-30 win pushed the Tigers to 6-1, 4-1 in the East Husker, for their best start since 2011.
The Wisner-Pilger game was dominated by defense. The score was knotted at 12-12 at halftime and neither side led by more than four points until the third quarter. LeAnn Hawkins’ first shot in a varsity game, a long two from the right wing, found its mark for an 18-13 Tiger lead late in the third quarter. Jadyn Fleischman’s putback had the Tigers up 23-18 early in the fourth, but the Gators stayed in the hunt. Maggie Sheets cashed a pair of free throws with 1:19 left to put the home team ahead by five again, 31-26.
But the Gators kept coming.Freshman post player Emma Heller scored on an offensive rebound and hit two free throws to tie the score at 32-32 with just over 20 seconds left. Sheets and W-P’s Karrin Jindra traded free throws giving the Tigers the ball with eight seconds left in a 33-33 tie. Anna Wakehouse was called for an offensive foul driving to the basket, giving the Gators the ball with four seconds left. Sheets stole the inbounds pass and scored an easy layup for the game winner.
The final bucket capped a seven point-night for Sheets, all of them coming in the fourth quarter. Fleischman led the Tigers with 14 before fouling out with 1:38 to play.
Jindra led her team with 10 points, Heller added nine.
Eriksen said his team got off to a sluggish start agaisnt Twin River but a 20-point second quarter got things going in the right direction.
Anna Wakehouse led all scorers with 17 points, including a 7-8 performance at the foul line. As a team, the Tigers went 15-27 for a .555 clip.
Fleischman added 11 points while Maggie Sheets and Kaitlyn Quick added eight apiece.
The Tiger girls pushed their win streak to five in a row after Tuesday’s 56-13 win at Whiting, Iowa.
Jadyn Fleischman led with a double-double of 14 points and 12 boards. Elena Jetensky was close behind with nine points while Wakehouse and Quick added eight points apiece as nine different players found the scorebook.
Tekamah-Herman and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder went back and forth for the better part of the first half Thursday night, but after the Tigers finished the half on a 7-0 run to take a 22-15 halftime lead, it was all Tigers after that. An 11-0 run to start the second half helped push Tekamah-Herman to a 53-30 homecourt win over the Lady Raiders.
Sheets led the Tigers with 15 points, Fleischman added 14 and Greta Lindberg went off for 10 points. Fleischman added 10 boards for a double-double.
Valerie Uehling and Josie Kahlandt led 2-4 LV/S-S with seven points apiece.