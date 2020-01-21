Tigers beat the snow, bury Madison at home

Tekamah-Herman’s basketball teams shook off a change in scheduling and turned the inaugural induction of the school’s athletic hall of fame into a special night.
Playing a day early due to an impending snowstorm, the Tigers buried Madison Thursday night, 42-17 in the girls game and 83-59 in the boys nightcap.
The Tigers picked up two wins on a night that saw Pat Novacek inducted posthumously as the first member of the school’s sports Hall of Fame. His wife, June, accepted the award during a ceremony between the two varsity games, then greeted the Tigers, encouraging them to always give their best.
Jadyn Fleischman already had.
She netted 10 of her game high 15 points in the first half as coach David Eriksen’s Tigers blew open a 22-4 lead and never looked back. Fleischman hit two baskets during a 12-0 run that opened the second quarter and the visiting Dragons were never a threat.
Eriksen said Fleischman’s play helped open up the offense.
“She couldn’t be stopped,” he said of his 6-foot senior. “When they started collapsing on her we were able to cut to the basket and get a lot of good shots.”
The two teams had played several close games in the recent past, including a 41-39 Tiger win Dec. 28 in the finals of the Madison Holiday Tournament. Eriksen said the difference this time was his team’s aggressiveness and the ability to finish inside.
“The last time we played, we did everything we needed to do to win except finish around the basket,” he said. “We did that tonight.”
Down 17 points at halftime, 24-7, Madison never got closer than 16 the rest of the way. A basket and a free throw from Maggie Sheets, part of her eight points on the night, gave the Tigers their biggest lead, 42-14, in the game’s final minute.
Tekamah-Herman improved to 8-4 on the season while Madison slipped to 4-8. The win snapped a two-game losing skid and gave the Tigers a crucial win during an important stretch of East Husker Conference games. The Tigers dropped a 57-30 decision at Clarkson/Leigh Jan. 11 and saw unbeaten and state-ranked BRLD claim a 67-43 win in Lyons Jan. 14. Eriksen said it was important for his team to protect its home court and build some momentum going into last Saturday’s game at West Point-Beemer and a Tuesday night showdown at second-ranked Oakland-Craig. Howells-Dodge vists the Tiger gym on Friday.
“We used the second half of the BRLD game as a springboard into tonight, We were a lot more aggressive in the second half of that game and we played that way tonight.” Eriksen said. “We were 4-0 at home and wanted to go 5-0. We want to make this a tough place to play.
Running game keys boys win
An explosive running game and a solid defense carried Tekamah-Herman’s boys to an 83-59 homecourt win Thursday night.
Jed Hoover and Brock Rogers paced the win with 24 points apiece, leading four Tigers in double figures.
Tiger coach Zach Rosenboom said his team opened up its offense as a way to offset Madison’s trapping defense.
“They’re good at it. It’s hard to run sets against them,” he said of Madison’s pressuring defense. “We decided to embrace it. We knew what was coming and played our game.”
Rosenboom said his team was ready to go from the start. The Tigers never trailed in the contest as Rogers hit three baskets during a 9-2 run that opened the rematch between the holiday tournament finalists. Coming off the bench, Hoover hit for seven straight during a 12-2 run that put the Tigers up 21-6 after the first period.
Clay Beaumont clicked for four of his 13 points during a 10-1 Tiger run that sent the teams into intermission with the Tigers up 42-16.
Although Madison started dialing up their pressure in the second half, opening the third quarter with a 9-2 run, the Tigers weathered the storm. Hoover and Rogers each contributed a pair of baskets to an 11-2 run, good for a 55-27 lead with less than a minute left in the third period. Madison closed the frame with a 9-0 burst, but the teams traded baskets the rest of the way.
“We kept battling,” Rosenboom said of his team’s resiliency. “Basketball is a game of runs and we never gave in.”
Avery Rosales topped Madison with a dozen points as his team fell to 3-9 on the year.
The line score:
Madison 6 10 20 23—59
Tekamah-Herman 21 21 13 28—83
Madison (59): Webb 9, San Pedro 8, Zarate 5, Delacruz 8, Gutierrez 5, Rosales 12, Lopez 6, Beery 4, Dusatko 2.
Tekamah-Herman (83): Chatt 10, Jensen 3, Hoover 24, Rogers 24, Freidel 3, Beaumont 13, Quick 6.