For the third year in a row, Tekamah-Herman had the top softball player in the East Husker Conference.
Junior catcher/designated player Maggie Sheets was the top vote-getter in recent all-conference balloting among conference coaches. Sheets leads four Tiger players named to all-conference squads.
Senior Maggie Braniff, last year’s top player, was the only other Tiger named to the first team. It marked Braniff’s third tour with the top club.
Seniors Greta Lindberg and Jadyn Fleischman were named to the second team. Fleischman was a second team choice last year as well.
The team’s leading hitter, Sheets was named by her teammates as the Tigers’ Most Valuable Player and its best offensive player. Her team-leading 45 hits in 87 at-bats was good for a .517 average. Her 14 doubles were one behind Braniff for the team lead while her two homers tied with Halle Olsen and Anna Wakehouse for team honors. Hitting in the middle of the lineup, she also drove in a team leading 26 runs and scored 12 more. She also struck out only five times in 97 plate appearances.
In the field, Sheets split time with Braniff at catcher and designated player. Her 129 put outs and 130 total chances were both team highs.
Braniff, who was slowed this season by a hand injury suffered late in the summer, still produced. For her efforts, she earned the team’s leadership award. At the plate, she hit .513 with 41 hits in 80 at-bats. She also drew a team high 18 walks and led her club with 15 doubles. She also drove in 18 runs and scored 10 more. In the field, she was one the only regular player to turn in a spotless fielding percentage of 1.000 with 25 put-outs in 25 chances and did not commit an error.
Lindberg and Fleischman were the last two players named to the all-conference list and shared the team’s pitching duties, sharing the team’s pitching awards in the process, and held down first base.
Fleischman threw 91 innings, striking out 69 batters while allowing 73 runs on 133 hits and walked 34. Only 60 of the 73 runs she allowed were earned. She committed only three errors in the field while posting a fielding percentage of .930 and took part in two double plays. A the plate, she hit .282 on the year with 22 base hits, including a homer, and drove in 15 runs.
Lindberg struck out 75 in 71.2 innings and was touched for 62 hits and 43 runs, 33 were earned. She also walked 31 and hit five batters. She was a .900 fielder and took part in four double plays. With the bat, she hit .363, recording 29 hits in 80 at bats, drove in 19 runs and scored another dozen.
In other team awards, LeAnn Hawkins netted the defensive honors. Hawkins blossomed at second base after being moved in from the outfield. Hawkins also was the Hustle Award winner for the junior class. Her 29 runs scored were the most of any Tiger while her .367 batting average is third among the prospective returnees behind Sheets and freshman outfielder Emma Wakehouse, who was named the team’s Rookie of the Year. Wakehouse hit .413 and her 23 runs scored were third highest on the team.
Senior Paige Lydick was named the most improved player. The Hustle Award for the senior class was split by Anna Wakehouse and Kelsey Lewis. Freshman class honors went to Ryan Braniff while Rachel Sadler earned the award among the sophomores.
The Tigers went 17-12 on the season, finishing fifth in the conference tournament but peaked at the end, placing second in the Class C District 1 tourney.
League tournament champion NEN, the Wisner-Pilger, Pender, BRLD cooperative, led all schools with five players named to the all-conference squads. Twin River joined Tekamah-Herman with four selections.
2019 All-East Husker Conference
First Team
Maggie Sheets, Tekamah-Herman; Abbey Dale, West Point-Beemer; Cailey Stout, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder; Lillie Timm, NEN; Maggie Braniff, T-H; Valerie Uehling, LV/S-S; Maria Ras, NEN; Irelynd Pearson, Twin River; Payton Rinkol, TR; Jamie Pierce, WP-B; Londyn Nelson, NEN.
Second Team
Anna Halladay, North Bend Central; Dawson Anderson, NEN; Carson Miller, NEN, Katie Paczosa, TR; Jaedynn Retzlaff, Highway 91; Emily Miller, LV/S-S; Caitlyn Van Winkle, TR; Payje Rayback, Hwy 91; Hannah Landholm, WP-B; Greta Lindberg, T-H; Jadyn Fleischman, T-H.