Tough losses at Arlington for Tiger basketball

The Tekamah-Herman girls basketball team demonstrated tough defense in its game against non-conference opponent Arlington on Dec. 21.
“Our goal is to keep teams below 40 points,” said head coach David Eriksen. “We know if we do that we have a shot at winning.”
While the Tigers eventually came up short in a 39-35 loss to the Lady Eagles, it was clear they have earned their place in the top 100 basketball teams in the state. The improvement in this match-up over last year was also evident, said Eriksen.
“I am very proud of our players,” he said. “To go on the road to a place like Arlington and still be in a position to win in the fourth quarter says something.”
It also speaks volumes for the players that stepped up to fill the void left by senior and team leader Anna Wakehouse, who was not available for this game.
Arlington jumped out to a 6-0 lead against THHS. The Tigers seemed off balance on offense in the opening minutes of the contest. Finally, senior Jadyn Fleischman was able to get them on the board with a goal plus one and the first quarter ended with Arlington up 15-7.
The offense found its rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring Arlington 11-2. Junior Maggie Sheets sank the go-ahead basket, putting Tekamah-Herman in the lead 16-15 for the first time in the game. This was followed by another bucket by Fleischman to secure an 18-17 halftime lead.
The Lady Eagles opened the second half with a five-point run to retake the lead. Defensive rebounding kept the Tigers in the game. Tekamah-Herman outscored Arlington 9-8 and the Tigers held the lead 27-25 at the end of the third quarter. Senior Maggie Braniff contributed the last basket to keep the locals on top.
Unfortunately, Arlington mounted a fourth quarter comeback, outscoring Tekamah-Herman 14-8. That, combined with the team’s leading rebounder – senior Jaydyn Fleischman – on the bench due to a pair of quick fouls, resulted in Arlington handing them their first loss since the opening game of the season, snapping a six-game winning streak.
Senior Greta Lindberg led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points. This included a trio of treys which boosted the score and the spirits of the Tigers when needed. Fleischman was second highest scorer with eight points.
The Tigers dominated the boards against Arlington. Fleischman led the team in rebounds with 11. Lindberg was right behind her with 10 boards. Together, the duo accounted for more than half of the team’s total of 32 rebounds.
Second half turnovers hurt Tekamah-Herman. Coach Erikson said THHS started the third quarter with four straight possessions with a turnover.
“In the fourth quarter we started with three straight possessions,” he said. “To get tough wins on the road we have to be able to take care of the ball.”
The loss in the final pre-Christams game drops the Tigers’ record to 6-2 overall. Their next regular season contest is on the road against East Husker Conference rival Clarkson/Leigh on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Boys fade against Eagles
Things looked good for the Tekamah-Herman boys basketball team in the opening minutes of their game against hosting Arlington. After the Eagles nailed a 3-point basket to get things started, the Tigers launched a 9-point streak, but ended the quarter down 15-12.
There was a decided lack of offensive rebounding in the first half. At times, after a field goal attempt there were only white jerseys of the home team under the basket. Still, the Tigers kept scoring close and were only down 25-20 at the half.
Things began to change in the third quarter. Pounding the ball inside, Arlington outscored Tekamah-Herman 16-10 in the third and then 15-8 in the fourth quarter for a 56-38 final score.
Jed Hoover led the Tigers with 12 points. Cole Freidel added eight while Clay Beaumont tossed in seven.
The Tigers dropped to 1-6 on the season. After taking part in holiday tournament play at Madison Dec. 27 and 28, the Tigers will host the Brownell-Talbot Raiders on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m. before visiting Clarkson/Leigh on Saturday.