Two T-H netters named to all-East Husker rosters

Two Tekamah-Herman volleyball players ended their seasons with inclusion on the all-East Husker Conference rosters.
Sophomores Brynn Schmidt and Elena Jetensky both were named to the honorable mention list. Coach Becky Rennerfeldt said two all-conference nods was a good sign for her sophomore laden squad.
Schmidt led the young Tigers with 170 kills on the year and tied for third with five blocks. She also posted 183 digs and 25 ace serves while serving at an 89.8 percent clip.
Jetensky, who formed a solid hitting tandem with Schmidt, put up 161 kills. There were the only two Tigers to crack the century mark in kills. She also recorded 197 digs, five blocks and 16 ace serves. For her efforts, she was named the team’s most valuable player.
Most improved honors went to sophomore Kaitlyn Quick. She led the Tigers with 10 total blocks, added 74 kills and served at a team-leading 93.9 percentage rate.
The team’s lone senior, Marissa Burt, received the team’s Tiger Award.
Setter Rylee Lawson posted 415 assists and led the Tigers with 42 ace serves and had an even 90 percent service rate. Libero Aubrynn Sheets led the defense with 325 digs. Freshman Kennedy Pagels was second on the team with nine total blocks.
North Bend Central’s Lauren Emanuel received more all-conference votes from league coaches than any other player. Emanuel and teammate Megan Ortmeier were both first team selections, making NBC the only school in the 14-team league with two first teamers. Wisner-Pilger, who finished second behind NBC in the conference tournament and harvested a berth in the Class C2 state tournament, joined the Dodge County Tigers with four all-conference berths.
All-East Husker Conference
First Team
Lauren Emanuel, North Bend Central; Rachel Otten, Wisner-Pilger; Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig; Allie Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Caragan Tietz, BRLD; Megan Ortmeier, NBC; Marissa Morris, Twin River; Cassidy Hoffman, Clarkson-Leigh.
Second Team
Jasmine Kment, Stanton; Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer; Aspin Waterman, W-P; Adi Meyer, W-P; Kennedy Benne, O-C; Ellie Locke, Sta; Ally Pojar, NBC; Ashten Rennerfeldt, O-C.
Third Team
Taya VanLengen, Howells-Dodge; Dream Daugherty, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder; Emily Lewin, LVSS; Alyssa Coufal, H-D; Cierra Kluthe, NBC; Karrin Jindra, W-P; Kennedy Settje, C/L; Brittney Veik, HLHF.
Honorable Mention
Ashley Ostrand, Pender; Paige Beller, HLHF; Reagan Klein, LVSS; Emily Colwell, Sta; Kelsey Larsen, BRLD; Grace Kreikemeier, H-D; Halle Wortman, BRLD ; Brynn Schmidt, Tekamah-Herman; Riley Jurgens, HLHF; Haley Butts, Madison; Elena Jetensky, T-H; Zoey Lehmkuhl, Pen; Brooklyn Weddle, WP-B; Whitney Zessin, Mad; Olivia Nelson, Pen; Isabelle Felber, Pen; Jadyn Meiergerd, WP-B.