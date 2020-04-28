There may be ball played yet this summer.
Following a conference call with its board of directors last week, USA Softball of Nebraska released a schedule of state tournaments for the 2020 season.
“Our goal is to do everything we can to get our state championship season in during these difficult times,” state commissioner Joe Patterson said in a release. “This is the first revision and depending on what Gov. Ricketts mandates we may be looking at follow-up changes as the spring and summer progress.”
Patterson said teams that have already registered for district and or state competition and are unable to play, or that choose not to play, will be provided a full refund of tournament entry fees.
He said Nebraska is still waiting on a national policy on registration fees.
The schedule pushes the previously schedules tournaments back approximately two weeks.
All Junior Olympic district tournaments will be played the weekend of June 26-28.
State tournament play starts the next weekend, July 3-5 with Class A play in Lincoln and and the 14-, 16- and 18-under tournaments at the Smith Complex in Hastings.
Class B play for 8-, 10- and 12-under teams are set for July 10-12 under the tentative schedule. 10-under and 12-under Class C tournies will be July 17-19. 14-under and the 16/18-under Class C meets are July 24-26 while all Class D divisions will have state play July 31-Aug.2. All of those divisions will play at Hastings.
The announcement followed statement from state American Legion baseball officials saying that organization will not hold area and state tournament play this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Area and state sites and locations that were set for this year will remain the same for next season.
Although the post season is cancelled, legion baseball officials did not cancel the regular season, saying the Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee intends to hold as much of a regular season as possible this summer. Local communities and regional areas will be allowed to conduct tournaments as they see fit, based on the current restriction.
Under current Directed Health Measures, practices and games under either governing body are not yet authorized