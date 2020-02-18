Wakehouse named to 2020 Shrine Bowl

Tekamah-Herman grid standout Luke Wakehouse has made a habit of doing things few have done.
He added to his list last week.
The record-setting running back has been named to the North squad for the 62nd Shrine Bowl of Nebraska.
The Shrine Bowl of Nebraska is the state’s premier high school all-star sports event. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that produces annual events and related activities to raise funds and awareness to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. Since its inception in 1958, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl has annually donated more than $2 million to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The game will be played Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Kearney, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Wakehouse is believed to be just the seventh Tekamah-Herman player named to the Shrine Bowl. He joins Rick Lade in 1977, Randy Saxton, ‘78; Dan Mussack, ‘80; Chris Fleischman, ‘89; Jeb Mayberry, ‘91 and Dash Cameron, 2015.
Wakeouse said his coach, Graig McElmuray, said he needed to speak to him.
“He told me I was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl,” Wakehouse said. “I was like, “What’s that?’”
After talking it over with his parents, Dave and Jen Wakehouse, and with Cameron and Fleischman, all of whom encouraged him to go, Wakehouse was all in.
The North and South squads both were introduced last Tuesday during a StrivTV special and press conference at the Sesostris Shrine Center in Roca.
“That was pretty cool,” Wakehouse said. “I just the couple of hours I was there I got to meet tons of kids. They interviewed everybody and we got the chance to get to know each other.”
He said his selection really hadn’t sunk in until he was headed back home.
“It really is an amazing opportunity,” he said. “It’s an honor.”
Wakehouse reports for practice May 31. But once the game ends, he’s got another to prepare for. He’s also been named the White team for the Northeast Nebraska Classic in Norfolk.
“I get home from Kearney and turn around and go to Norfolk,” he said. “The choice was to put on pads one more time or two more times.
“That was easy.”
The eighth annual NEN All-Star Football Classic will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, at noon on Memorial Field in Norfolk.
But the Shrine Bowl is first. The North squad, which also includes Jaxson Johnson of BRLD, is coached by Mark Macke of Lincoln High. He is joined by Rusty Fuller, St. Paul; Josh Deines, Sandhills/Thedford; Bryan Soukup, Blair; A.J. Santos, Lincoln High; and Paul Cloutier, Grand Island.
Macke and Ryan Thompson, the Ashland-Greenwood head coach who is piloting the South team, along with their Shrine Bowl coaching staffs, picked the rosters from a list of nominated seniors.
Wakehouse earned his chance. During his senior campaign, he rushed for a school-record 1,401 yards and 20 touchdowns—another school record—on 171 carries. He also caught six passes for another 74 yards.
He said that while you’re playing, while you’re in the moment, that it’s cool to break a record, “but I didn’t realize I’d be ‘up there,’ that other people are actually watching.
“It’s easy to get overlooked in small towns, so I’m thankful that they were watching.”
McElmuray said his senior is just the kind of kid the Shrine Bowl looks for.
“I truly believe there is no one more deserving,” McElmuray said. “They look for young men that have positive impacts on all those around them. Luke is that young man. He has done a lot for our program and himself to deserve this honor.”
The gravity of his selection isn’t lost on Wakehouse.
“Just because you’re from a small town doesn’t mean people aren’t watching,” he said. “If you want to make something happen, you can make it happen if you’re willing to work at it. That’s what I’d tell younger kids.”
Shriners Hospitals for Children is a healthcare system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.
For more information, visit www.NEShrineBowl.org.