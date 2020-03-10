BRLD’s Wolverines will be defending their 2019 championship after winning the Class C2- District 2 championship game at Norfolk March 2. With the 82-52 win over Twin River, they claimed their third straight district title and extended their winning string to 49 games.
The upset minded (16-10) Titans nailed three shots in a row and claimed an early 7-4 lead over the Wolverines. BRLD retook the lead on a Lucas Vogt drive with 2:43 left in the first period and never looked back. The Wolverines finished the first quarter with a 13-0 run for a 19-7 lead.
“We had some match-up problems in the first half,” said Wolverine coach Cory Meyer. “The defense really turned up the pressure when we needed it. The kids did really good. We finished it.”
Twin River ended the period with six straight misses when they could get into their offense. Pressure by Snyder, Gatzemeyer and Vogt caused four steals.
“They’re a great shooting team from the perimeter, so we knew we had to lock that down,” Vogt said. “After that, we got some traps and steals, and a lot of layups.”
While the defense forced 12 first half turn-overs, the offense showed it diversity with five transition baskets, four three-point shots, three drives, two assists in the lane and a putback.
In the second quarter, BRLD closed out the half with a 17-3 run. They took a 25-point lead to the lockers as they led 43-18. Scoring was sparked by two threes by Devin Hegge, one by Darwin Snyder, two short jumpers by Dylan Beutler and a putback by Jaxon Johnson.
The Titans got a couple of treys in the third quarter and got as close as 22 points, but the Wolverines led by 30 after an assault of layups by Vogt, Gatzemeyer and Johnson plus a triple by Beutler made it 64-34.
When Vogt closed out his scoring with a three-pointer, BRLD led 78-49 and the subs closed out the game. Vogt tallied a game-high 31 points as he made 13 of 19 shots. The team shot a splendid 35 for 68.
Vogt was joined by fellow junior Dylan Beutler in double figures with 20 points. He made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. Jaxon Johnson had 12 despite early foul trouble
After the win Beutler stated, “Before the game we said this one of four that we needed to win. We need to get back down there and defend our title hopefully.”
Opposing coach Tod Heier praised the Wolverines, “They’ve got some really good players; they’re well-coached. Offensively, I can’t imagine a Class C2 team matching up with them. They can do it so many different ways. ”
He added, “Defensively, they’re so athletic and quick with their hands and their feet; they read eyes and are moving on all passes. They’re going to be a handful down in Lincoln as they were last year.”
Despite its 26-0 record, BRLD has the number-two seed in the state tourney. The Wolverines open their state tournament stay at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School when they take on a 20-5 Doniphan-Trumbull ballclub.
Grand Island Central Catholic has the top seed and takes on Palmyra at 2 p.m. at Southeast.
Semifinals games are Friday at the Devaney Center, the championship game is set for 8:45 p.m. Saturday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Like the other five championship games Saturday, the contest will be broadcast live on the NET network.