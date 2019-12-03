BRLD moved up to third place in the Omaha World-Herald’s final rankings in Class C2 football. The Wolverines had a 10-2 record with their only losses to coming to state champion Oakland-Craig and Sutton, the other finalist.
A high-powered offensive team, BRLD averaged 46 points per game.
Quarterback Will Gatzemeyer was the spark that fired the team. He rushed for 1,740 yards and passed for 2,972 yards while accounting for 52 touchdowns. Backfield mate Kobe Lyons picked up 946 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. BRLD had three receivers with over 700 yards receiving. Dylan Beutler 970 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jaxon Johnson caught 42 balls for 787 yards with seven TDs. Lucas Vogt missed over four games, but still had 49 catches for 775 yards and nine scores.
The defense was led by linebackers Gus Gomez and Derek Petersen who had 120 and 106 tackles respectively. At safety, Gatzemeyer was close behind with 102. Johnson was the top lineman with 79 tackles, including seven sacks. Gatzemeyer had eight interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns, while Vogt had three with one pick-six.
C-2 Top Ten
1. Oakland-Craig13-0
2. Sutton11-2
3. BRLD10-2
4. St. Paul11-1
5. Doniphan-Trumbull9-2
6. Battle Creek9-2
7. North Bend Central9-2
8. Aquinas Catholic8-3
9. Centennial6-4
10. Hartington Cedar Catholic5-5