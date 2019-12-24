If Tekamah-Herman’s wrestling team was anxious for some dual action, they got plenty of it last week. The Tigers were entered in a dual tournament at Battle Creek Dec. 14 before hosting their only home event of the season Dec. 17, a triangular with Norfolk Catholic and East Husker Conference rival Wisner-Pilger.
At Battle Creek, coach Dirk Desmond’s Tigers won only one of five duals, stopping Summerland—the Clearwater, Orchard, Ewing cooperative— by a 36-30 count.
The Tigers picked up pin victories by Logan Burt, Wyatt Metzger, Lukus Braniff, Kody Bitter and Dawson Schram to help offset three open weights.
Burt stayed undefeated on the year, notching two falls and winning three matches by forfeit.
A second team win narrowly escaped the Tigers’ grasp. The match with Oakland-Craig was knotted at 36-36, but the Knights were awarded the win on tie-breaker criteria.
Battle Creek Duals
Team Results
1. Battle Creek, 5-0; 2. Ansley/Litchfield, 4-1; 3. Crofton-Bloomfield, 3-2; 4. Tekamah-Herman, 1-4; 5. Summerland, 1-4; 6. Oakland-Craig, 1-4.
Wrestling at home Dec. 17, the outmanned Tigers dropped a 51-18 decision to Norfolk Catholic and a 36-24 decision to Wisner-Pilger.
Norfolk Catholic won three of the five contested bouts by fall and picked up decisions in the other two to power their team win. The Knights completed their evening with a 36-36 tie-breaker win over Wisner-Pilger.
Tekamah-Herman’s Tony Braniff notched a fall at 126 lbs. for his team’s only match win in five contested bouts against the Gators.
The Tigers were slated to complete their pre-Christmas slate with an appearance at the Duane Carlson Invitational at Logan View on Dec. 21. After the holiday, they are back in action at the High Plains Invitational set for Jan. 10-11 at Central Community College in Columbus.