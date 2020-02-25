Yutan ends girls hoop season

What a difference two months can make.
Coach David Eriksen's Tigers got off to an 8-2 start, their best in nine years. Unfortunately, the ride came to an end Feb. 18. The Tigers dropped a 44-24 decision to Yutan in the semifinals of the Class C2 Subdistrict 2 tournament at Logan View.
The loss ends the 2019-20 Tiger campaign at 10-13. It was the final game in Tiger colors for seniors Anna Wakehouse, Jadyn Fleischman, Greta Lindberg and Maggie Braniff.
Fleischman and Halle Olsen led the Tiger scoring with nine points apiece. Maggie Sheets and Wakehouse each scored two with Elena Jetensky and Lindberg adding one point apiece.
Several Tigers look to return for the 2020-21, including Sheets, Olsen, Lacey Petersen, Leann Hawkins, Jetensky and Kaitlyn Quick.
Top-seeded Oakland-Craig advanced to a district final later this week after downing Yutan 52-39 Thursday night for the subdistrict title.
The Knights are bracketed to meet Wood River Friday night with a spot in the state tournament on the line. Tip time is 7 p.m. at Columbus High School.
Two other East Husker schools, BRLD and Clarkson/Leigh are slated for a Class C2 district final. BRLD will meet South Loup, the Callaway-Arnold cooperative, at site to be determined. Clarskosn/Leigh squares off against Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28, at Fremont High School.
In Class C1, West Point-Beemer and North Bend Central each won their subdistricts to automatically qualify for a district shot Friday night.
North Bend takes on Norfolk Catholic at a site to be determined while West Point-Beemer takes on Milford at 8 p.m. at Fremont High.
Three East Husker teams are in Class D1 district finals contests on Friday.
Twin River meets top-seeded Weeping Water Friday night at Seward High School.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family squares off against Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7 p.m. at Norfolk High School.
Pender and Cambridge tip off at 6 p.m. and Grand Island Northwest High School.